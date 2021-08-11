The Most Reliable BMWs
BMW offers some of the most refined driving experiences out of any other brand. Steering is tight, manual gearboxes are solid, and the engines climb revs with boisterous confidence. Like most high-end German cars, BMWs have overbuilt engines and drivetrains, which makes them robust machines. Some things break like air conditioning and electric seat adjusters, but the engines and drivetrains generally hold up well even to severe abuse. Here are some of the most reliable BMWs ever made.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0