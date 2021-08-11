Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gratiot County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gratiot by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gratiot THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRATIOT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM EDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for central Michigan.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Gratiot County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central Michigan#Severe Thunderstorm Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

TSA to extend mask mandate through January 2022

The current federal requirement that Americans wear masks on public transportation will remain in effect until at least early next year, the Transportation Security Administration announced on Tuesday. "TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022," the agency said in a statement to CBS News. "The purpose of TSA's...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy