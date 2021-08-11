Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Page; Shenandoah; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SHENANDOAH...SOUTH CENTRAL FREDERICK...WARREN SOUTHWESTERN CLARKE AND NORTHEASTERN PAGE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA At 255 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Delaplane to 10 miles east of Woodstock, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Front Royal, Stephens City, Linden, Chester Gap, Fort Valley, Arco, Compton, Howellsville, White Post, Riverton, Armel, Karo, Glen Echo, Bentonville, Blue Mountain, Nineveh, Bethel, Browntown, Cedarville and Buckton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH