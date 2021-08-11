Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Livingston and southwestern Tangipahoa Parishes through 315 PM CDT At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Springfield, or 8 miles southwest of Hammond, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hammond, Ponchatoula, Walker, Livingston, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Springfield and Killian. Main concern is frequent cloud to ground lightning. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 17 and 42. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 25 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH