Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Livingston and southwestern Tangipahoa Parishes through 315 PM CDT At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Springfield, or 8 miles southwest of Hammond, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hammond, Ponchatoula, Walker, Livingston, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Springfield and Killian. Main concern is frequent cloud to ground lightning. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 17 and 42. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 25 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
County
Livingston Parish, LA
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Ponchatoula, LA
City
Port Vincent, LA
City
Albany, LA
City
Springfield, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Southern#Interstates Interstate#Interstate 55
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

TSA to extend mask mandate through January 2022

The current federal requirement that Americans wear masks on public transportation will remain in effect until at least early next year, the Transportation Security Administration announced on Tuesday. "TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022," the agency said in a statement to CBS News. "The purpose of TSA's...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy