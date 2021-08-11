Cancel
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, Western Montgomery, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures in the 70s will not provide much relief from the heat.

alerts.weather.gov

Related
Centre County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Centre, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Centre; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania South central Centre County in central Pennsylvania * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 201 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mcalevys Fort, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near State College, Boalsburg, Pine Grove Mills and Park Forest Village around 220 PM EDT. Lemont and Houserville around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Tussey Mountain Ski Area, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania Military Museum and University Park Airport. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 69 to 75. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Steuben County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Steuben County in central New York * Until 1115 PM EDT Wednesday. * At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area which is expected to continue into the night. This will cause urban and small stream flooding to begin this evening. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hornell, Bath, Canisteo, Wayland, Addison, Woodhull, Howard, Jasper, Thurston, Troupsburg, Avoca, Cameron, Arkport, Cohocton, Greenwood, Hartsville, West Cameron, Haskinville, Kanona and South Dansville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area tonight. This additional rain will result in increased minor flooding of poor drainage areas in towns and cities, as well as small streams.
Montour County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Montour; Northumberland; Snyder; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Northumberland, eastern Snyder, northwestern Montour and eastern Union Counties through 500 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fremont, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sunbury, Milton, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Northumberland, Mifflinburg, Winfield, Watsontown, Shamokin Dam, Linntown, Hummels Wharf, Middleburg, New Columbia, Montandon, Kreamer, Port Trevorton, Penns Creek, Richfield, Mount Pleasant Mills and Kratzerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Itawamba County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Prentiss A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Itawamba, northeastern Lee and southeastern Prentiss Counties through 430 PM CDT At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pratts Friendship, or 7 miles southeast of Baldwyn, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Booneville, Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Mantachie, Sandy Springs, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Marietta, Chapelville, Eggville, Kirkville, Unity, Hobo Station and Thrasher. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Madison County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Madison County in western North Carolina * Until 200 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 754 PM EDT, Heavy rain has ended across the warned area of Madison County. However, excessive runoff continues and many area streams continue to rise. Additional Minor flooding is likely over the next few hours before streams start to crest and conditions improve later tonight. Between 2 and 4 inches of storm-total rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area, but this will NOT cause new flooding to develop. Flash flooding is ongoing! Please avoid all flooded roadways and stay away from low-lying areas and low-water crossings, as floodwaters can rise rapidly and without warning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marshall, Mars Hill, Hot Springs, Walnut, Allenstand, Spring Creek, Faust, Luck, Wolf Ridge and Max Patch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 13:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Telegraph burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 121 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. During the late morning hours between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain had fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Flash flood impacts have been reported in Russell Gulch and Sixshooter Canyon. Any additional rainfall will cause these creeks and washes to rise again. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Robertson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Robertson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Robertson County through 445 PM CDT At 356 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Coopertown, or near Springfield, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Springfield, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Cross Plains, Pleasant View, Orlinda, Adams and Cedar Hill. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 22 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Whitfield County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 17:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 06:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Coahulla Creek near Keiths Mill near Dalton affecting Whitfield County. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Coahulla Creek near Keiths Mill near Dalton. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 16.1 feet this evening. * Impact...At 16 feet, Minor flooding begins. Pasture and fields upstream...right and left bank from the Keiths Mill Road bridge and downstream on the left bank begin to flood.
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pennock Pass and Pingree Park. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Poudre Springs, Monument Gulch, Jacks Gulch, Upper Pingree Park Road, Lower Pingree Park Road and Sky Ranch. This includes the following streams and drainages Bennett Creek, Miller Fork, Little Beaver Creek, Cache La Poudre River, Pennock Creek, Eld Creek, Pendergrass Creek, Buckhorn Creek, South Fork Cache La Poudre River and Fall Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Wolfe County, KYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wolfe The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 939 AM EDT, Heavy rain which fell last night has resulted in flooding along the Red River. Stamper Branch Road was reported to be impassible at 9:30 AM. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Hazel Green, Toliver, Gosneyville, Daysboro and Calaboose.
Wolfe County, KYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wolfe The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 939 AM EDT, Heavy rain which fell last night has resulted in flooding along the Red River. Stamper Branch Road was reported to be impassible at 9:30 AM. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Hazel Green, Toliver, Gosneyville, Daysboro and Calaboose.
Mason County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 04:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Athens County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Eastern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 448 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated numerous showers producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Athens, Wellston, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Pomeroy, Mcarthur, Rio Grande, Albany, Rutland, Lake Hope State Park, Mason, Middleport, Hamden, Zaleski, Vinton, Wilkesville, Cheshire, Adamsville, Dyesville and Salem Center. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Millard County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Millard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Millard The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Millard County in central Utah * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Black Rock. This includes the following streams and drainages Corn Creek, Cove Creek and Beaver River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Iron County, UTweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iron FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD, SOUTHEASTERN IRON, NORTHWESTERN KANE AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 1111 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Heavy rain is has been falling over the entire area through the night and training storms will continue through the morning. Some locations that will experience flooding include Cedar City, Zion National Park, Hurricane, La Verkin, Parowan, Panguitch, New Harmony, Hatch, Cedar Breaks National Monument, Panguitch Lake, Red Canyon, Bryce Canyon National Park, Toquerville, Leeds, Virgin, Orderville, Tropic, Springdale, Glendale and Kanarraville.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 17:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 502 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Canyon National Park and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways Highway 180 between mile markers 242 and 253. This includes the following streams and drainages Coconino Wash, Deer Tank Wash, Lee Canyon, Lava Wash, Red Horse Wash, Little Red Horse Wash, Hance Creek, Miller Wash, Cedar Wash, Campbell Francis Wash and Deadman Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, Hardin, McNairy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardin; McNairy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central McNairy, west central Hardin and southeastern Chester Counties through 415 PM CDT At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Selmer, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Selmer, Adamsville, Robertson, McNairy, Bethel Springs, Eastview, Stantonville, Enville, Forty Forks, Hickory Flats, Mount Vinson, New Lawton, Martin Camp, Rose Creek, Good Hope, Woodville, Old Lawton, Gilchrist, West Shihloh and Purdy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bienville; Grant; Natchitoches; Red River; Winn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Grant, southeastern Red River, northeastern Natchitoches, south central Bienville and Winn Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Campti to 8 miles east of Montgomery. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winnfield, Campti, Montgomery, Martin, Clarence, Goldonna, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Calvin, Atlanta, Grand Ecore, St. Maurice, Joyce, Black Lake, Chestnut, Clear Lake and Creston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fulton County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fulton; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania North Central Fulton County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waterfall, Rockhill Furnace, Wells Tannery, Sideling Hill Rest Area, Three Springs, Orbisonia, Saltillo, Shirleysburg and Shade Gap. Additional rainfall of 1 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.

