Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carbon County, PA

Heat Advisory issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Carbon and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures in the 70s will not provide much relief from the heat.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, PA
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Carbon County, PA
County
Monroe County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Heat Advisory#Monroe Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

TSA to extend mask mandate through January 2022

The current federal requirement that Americans wear masks on public transportation will remain in effect until at least early next year, the Transportation Security Administration announced on Tuesday. "TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022," the agency said in a statement to CBS News. "The purpose of TSA's...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy