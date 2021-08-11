Wisconsin private equity firm buys Eagan office-industrial building

A pair of Redwood County towns, targeted for new stores by Dollar General Corp., have told the deep-discount retail chain to look elsewhere. The Star Tribune has a story on the standoff between Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and the southwestern Minnesota towns of Wabasso and Morgan, where an alliance of small grocers, farmers and local activists blocked planned new stores from the company. Wabasso also passed a 1-year moratorium on commercial development.