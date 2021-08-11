Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central Maryland...northern Virginia...and the Panhandle of West Virginia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.