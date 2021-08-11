Battle for Bagby Hot Springs operations heats up

Good morning. It's Friday. Here are Five Things to ease into the weekend. Maybe it's a good new/bad news thing. Or just a bad news/bad news thing. Oregon is speeding toward herd immunity, but not in a good way. Immunity is thought to come when 90% of the population is not at risk for infection, either through vaccination or previous infection. And the latter category is the one that is growing quickly, PBJ health writer Elizabeth Hayes reports this morning.