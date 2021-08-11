Cancel
Atlanta Falcons great Warrick Dunn, Aaron's furnish new Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity home for single mother

By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single mother and her two children got a big shock Tuesday when they went by the home that Habitat for Humanity built for them in Dacula. The mother, Jomayra Fortuna, thought her family would just be stopping by the home to consider ideas for furniture. Instead, as the family pulled into the driveway, they were greeted by former Atlanta Falcons star Warrick Dunn, who informed them that his foundation and Aaron’s had already taken care of furnishing the entire house.

