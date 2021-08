An unannounced exclusive from Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite may have just leaked from an unlikely source. Since the pandemic, Nintendo has been quiet on the games front. Not only have its major releases slowed down, but it hasn't revealed much of note either, and this may be because it still has to make good on big missing games with no release dates like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Bayonetta 3. Whatever the case, all that's important is that it means Nintendo is accumulating announcements and reveals. And it looks like one of these reveals has been leaked not by any of the usual suspects, but a voice actor who has worked on the series in question in the past and who may soon be getting a phone call from Nintendo PR.