Air Fryer Falafel Recipe

By Miriam Hahn
mashed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been on a never-ending journey to find the perfect falafel, you can rest easy knowing that your search is about to end. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare concocted an air fryer falafel recipe that's not only delicious, but also provides a healthier spin on the classic falafel. "Many times, falafel is fried, but because these are air-fried, they are a much healthier option," Hahn notes. "They offer a great balance of protein, fat, and fiber. They also are an easy meal prep item. Sometimes, I double the batch and keep them in a glass container to use all week for meals."

#Food Processor#Calories#Cooking Spray#Food Drink#Air Fryer Falafel#Italian
