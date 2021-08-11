Air Fryer Falafel Recipe
If you've been on a never-ending journey to find the perfect falafel, you can rest easy knowing that your search is about to end. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare concocted an air fryer falafel recipe that's not only delicious, but also provides a healthier spin on the classic falafel. "Many times, falafel is fried, but because these are air-fried, they are a much healthier option," Hahn notes. "They offer a great balance of protein, fat, and fiber. They also are an easy meal prep item. Sometimes, I double the batch and keep them in a glass container to use all week for meals."www.mashed.com
Comments / 0