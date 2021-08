The first days of class in the districts surrounding Rockford stretch out for nearly a month. The 2021-2022 school year has arrived, time to stuff backpacks. The end of summer vacation is near. A brand new season will soon be arriving. Incredible teachers across the region will be in the classroom teaching our children to be courageous and kind, among many other things. There will be challenges to overcome for all families and school staff, so let's remember to respect each other at all times.