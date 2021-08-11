Cancel
Small Business

Why Citi is connecting some borrowers with small banks — for free

By Miriam Cross
American Banker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitigroup, which has been investing millions of dollars in minority depository institutions, is taking things one step further — it’s going to send them business prospects, too. The company on Wednesday began testing an online lending platform called "Bridge built by Citi" that it described as a “meeting place” where...

