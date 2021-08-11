Why Citi is connecting some borrowers with small banks — for free

Philadelphia’s city government is failing at a lot of things at the same time. Crime rates — and most greviously, murder rates — are climbing after decades of decline. Streets are full of potholes, which is nothing new, but now they are also full of uncollected garbage. The Department of Licenses and Inspections has a backlog that holds up construction projects around the city. Zoning changes take months or even years to be approved, according to the whims of councilmanic prerogative. Much of this is blamed on COVID-19, but long-time residents must find that assertion ridiculous. The decline has been years in the making.