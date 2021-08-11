Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Toyota Accepting Corn As Payment For Pickup Trucks In Brazil

By Michael Butler
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the global economy recently taking a knockout blow due to the global pandemic, some believe that capitalism as we know it might be drawing to a close. As unlikely as this seems, big changes in the global financial system are taking place. A few months back Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised customers the ability to buy Tesla cars with Bitcoin, but quickly reneged on that. Now there's an even more radical payment option from Toyota in Brazil. The Japanese car manufacturer will allow farmers to pay for a brand new Toyota Hilux - the foreign equivalent to the US Toyota Tacoma - in corn or soy. The trading program, named Toyota Barter, has been operating since 2019, and as Brazil's banks tighten borrowing requirements due to high inflation and stagnant growth, The demand for these types of trade deals has skyrocketed.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Tacoma#Tesla Cars#Japanese#Toyota Barter#Hilux#Corolla Cross#Sw4#Toyota Brazil#Novaagri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Brazil
Related
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Says Model 3 Ownership Costs About The Same As A Toyota Camry

With a starting price of $39,490, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus costs around the same as premium combustion-powered sedans like the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4. But as the technology improves and replacement parts get cheaper, EVs are becoming cheaper to own in the long term since they require less maintenance and cost less to maintain.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Ford Wants To Sell More Custom Cars

Ford wants more buyers to design their cars online and wait to pick them up as the company builds them rather than have buyers stroll through lots looking for shiny new vehicles to drive home a few days later, reports from Tuesday (August 17) said. Executives are seeking to change...
IndustryCleanTechnica

FedEx Orders 120 Xos Electric Trucks

The electric truck market has been a hot topic in the past year or so. But have you heard of Xos? No, you haven’t. (If you have, I apologize, and I commend you.) Of course, this is not the pickup truck market we’re talking about. Xos produces electric Class 5 and Class 8 commercial trucks, and as you can see in the headline, it has landed a big order with FedEx — with 35 FedEx ground operators, to be specific.
Carstorquenews.com

Why The Toyota Prius Will Never Be Self Driving

FSD Autopilot is the buzzword these days with Tesla cars. If these features are going to be part of our future should we see them in vehicles such as the Toyota Prius? I do not think so and here is why. Full self-driving is a feature that Tesla and other...
CarsSmithonian

The Rugged History of the Pickup Truck

By sales and acclamation, history and mythology, the pickup truck is the most popular vehicle in America and has been for decades. We’re told electric pickups will be the next big thing: The Tesla Cybertruck, the Ford F-150 Lightning and the GMC Hummer EV are online and on their way. But recall that GMC offered a full line of electric trucks—“operated by Edison current”—in 1913. These were designed by John M. Lansden, who had run an electric car company in Newark, New Jersey, as early as 1904. Bought out by Edison himself in 1908, Lansden made electric ambulances and taxicabs, buses and brewery wagons. The company stumbled financially and Lansden left to run electric truck development for GMC. By 1911, there were eight models of heavy-duty commercial electric trucks available under GMC’s “Rapid” nameplate.
CarsOutdoor Life

Truck Review: 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition

Toyota’s 4Runner is driven by its reputation of decades-long durability and its functionality as an everyday driver with off-road capability. Moreover, the 4Runner is also a superb gear-hauler, and go-anywhere SUV, particularly with this new trim, the 2021 Trail Edition. This makes it a solid choice for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors. The Trail SE makes accessing remote sections of terrain easier while maintaining a high level of comfort driver and passengers.
CarsCNET

Here's every electric pickup truck coming

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the latest electric pickup truck to create a whole lot of buzz, but it's not the only electrified workhorse on the way. Automakers are making a big bet that Americans will really dig their favorite modern vehicle, the truck, with batteries and electric motors -- and the number of them coming continues to grow. Below, you'll find each and every one planned so you can perhaps start thinking about towing and hauling in zero-emissions style.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Pickup Truck Production To Restart On Monday After Brief Shutdown

GM pickup truck production will restart next Monday following a brief shutdown that began on Monday, August 9th. According to Automotive News, GM pickup production at the automaker’s Fort Wayne Assembly plant and Flint Assembly plant in the U.S., along with its Silao Assembly plant in Mexico, will come back online at the beginning of next week. The Fort Wayne and Silao facilities produce the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, while Flint Assembly produces the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD. All three plants were idled due to the global semiconductor shortage.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Off-Grid Toyota Tacoma Camper Packs Robust Electrical System

Edarc built its reputation on designing and manufacturing power solutions for RVs, campers, trailers, and other outdoor machines. The company, born in Australia, is taking its understanding of powering campers and RVs a step further by announcing its first North American overland adventure vehicle, which will make its official debut later this month at Overland Expo Mountain West.
Economyfordauthority.com

Troller T4 Continuation Unlikely As Ford Brazil Changes Terms Of Deal

Ford Brazil is currently slimming down its operations, shuttering several plants, and embarking on a plan that will see the region rely more on imported models after taking a whopping $12 billion loss to Ford’s bottom line over the past decade or so. And as Ford Authority previously reported, it’s had to destroy unfinished vehicles in the process. As part of this plan, Ford is also shuttering Troller, its subsidiary that produced the Troller T4, a two-door off-road oriented vehicle that utilized the Ford T6 Platform. Previously, there was hope that another company would scoop up both the rights to the Troller brand and the T4 itself, but according to various Brazilian media outlets, Ford decided to change the terms of the deal, an alteration that will ensure its cancellation later on in 2021.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil growers harvest 70% of second corn in center-south - AgRural

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers in the center-south have harvested 70% of their second corn, which is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same fields, according to an estimate by agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday. Though the work advanced faster than in previous weeks, farmers are...
Technologybeincrypto.com

Bots Inc. Set to Offer DOGE Merchant Processing Services to Tesla EV Dealers

Prospective Tesla EV buyers will again have the option to use cryptocurrency as payment. Global Technology company, Bots Inc (BTZI), is allowing the public to, once again, buy Tesla EV’s with digital currency. The global technology company that focuses on blockchain-based solutions announced Monday that it has begun allowing local car dealerships a new service. The platform will allow merchants to accept Dogecoin and other cryptos to purchase preowned Tesla models. Previously, Bots Inc was one of the first publicly traded companies to take dogecoin as payment.
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Most Affordable Car Faces Another Delay

Tesla is a company built on the idea of changing the world of automobility for the better by making cars safer for the planet, but many of its products have had problems. Despite this, offerings like the Model 3 remain immensely popular, and according to Tesla, something like the Model 3 will cost roughly the same as a Toyota Camry to own. With statements like that and, seemingly, the proof to back them up, Tesla's popularity can only increase. But one massive issue that the company can't seem to shake is that of production delays, and now the Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been affected by this, with new orders for this variant now pushed back to January 2022.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Buying A Rolls-Royce Has Lower Interest Rates Than A Toyota

You'll hardly see anyone cross-shopping between a Rolls-Royce and a Toyota. These two are competing in different markets, and comparing their prices is a bit pointless. But just in case – again, just in case – you're in the market for either of these car brands, you'd be surprised to see that buying an extremely luxurious Rolls-Royce vehicle would mean a better interest rate in comparison to when you're getting a Toyota.
IndustryCarscoops

Toyota Brazil Will Trade You A Hilux For Your Crop If You’re A Farmer

Toyota do Brazil is expanding a service that allows farmers to trade their crops for a brand new vehicle. Toyota Barter was first introduced as a pilot project from the Japanese automaker in 2019 and has now expanded to nine states across Brazil. The automaker says that 16 percent of its sales already come from customers in agribusiness, so this will allow it to expand that figure and serve its customers better.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Does the World Need an Electric Nissan Pickup Truck?

Nissan is one of the industry leaders in the electric vehicle space. The Japanese automaker was one of the first companies to mass-produce an electric vehicle with the Nissan Leaf. The compact EV was introduced in 2010 and is still a popular electric car today. Now that Nissan has experienced success with electric cars, is it time for the automaker to try its hand at an electric truck?
Carsgearjunkie.com

US Hilux? Toyota Poised to Launch Diesel Trucks in America

Curious behavior from Toyota signals it might be prepping to introduce diesel engines in America. The brand’s first hybrid diesel may also land. If you’re a dirtbag, or even a dirtbag-adjacent person, like a digital nomad or an off-road traveler, is there a more ubiquitous tool of the trade than the Toyota Tacoma? It, and its international cousin, the Hilux, have transported generations of adventurers. Now, Toyota looks like it’s preparing to give its U.S. arm a diesel, and possibly a hybrid, update.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

AMC Will Accept Bitcoin Payments for Online Tickets and Concessions

AMC, the movie theater chain that caught the attention of meme stock traders throughout most of the first half of 2021, had its latest earnings call on Aug. 9. Part of the call brought up the most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and the company’s plans to start accepting the virtual currency for its movies and concessions soon.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Go Buy a Toyota Hilux – With Some Corn

The Toyota Hilux has a reputation. Even here in “we-don’t-get-anything-cool” America, the little Toyota pickup has a reputation for being nigh unkillable. That is, thanks to three middle-aged British guys that were on TV occasionally. Now, the Japanese automaker is leaning into that reputation for dependability and helping to get the truck into the hands of Brazil’s agriculture industry at a shocking price.

Comments / 0

Community Policy