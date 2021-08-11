Cushman & Wakefield CEO Expects ‘Full Recovery' in Office Employment by Mid-2022

Curtis Cluff has been hired as the multifamily, investment and self-storage specialist in the Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Boise office. Cluff has spent the majority of his career identifying opportunities in varying markets and developing strategies on how to capitalize on those opportunities, according to a recent announcement. With marketing experience in financial services and high-tech manufacturing, and as a property analyst for a national real estate investment firm where he performed analysis on the acquisition of over half a billion dollars in investment properties, Cluff’s past successes are credited as having been based on his ability to see value where others have not and to nurture, grow and realize that value through efficient management and timely exit strategies. Throughout the entirety of his career, Cluff has made real estate a passion by successfully analyzing, consulting and investing in numerous real estate endeavors including single family and multifamily projects, self-storage facilities, single tenant and multitenant retail properties and office properties. When he’s not engaged with his clients, Cluff spends his time with his family enjoying activities like camping, fishing and snow skiing. He also has a passion for classic cars and loves sharing that passion with his kids while helping them build their “Dream Cars.”