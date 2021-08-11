Ames advocates say city needs more focus on affordable rentals with $3 million in programs passed
A $3 million programs budget was approved to support low-income housing in Ames, but some community advocates say it does not address the key issues. The Ames City Council approved unanimously the Community Block Development Grant and HOME budget at Tuesday evening's council meeting. It includes rental assistance, home downpayment assistance, existing structure improvements and rehabilitation and more.www.amestrib.com
