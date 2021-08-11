VIA Taps Layne Harris For New Creative Technology Role
Portland, Maine-based agency VIA, has appointed Layne Harris Head of Creative Technology, effective September 7th. The role is a new one at the agency. Harris will report to Chief Creative Officer, Bobby Hershfield and will be charged with developing and leading the new Creative Technology Discipline, which will utilize data, AI, immersive 3D and other cutting edge technologies to enhance and amplify creative output.www.mediapost.com
