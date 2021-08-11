Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

VIA Taps Layne Harris For New Creative Technology Role

By Steve McClellan
mediapost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland, Maine-based agency VIA, has appointed Layne Harris Head of Creative Technology, effective September 7th. The role is a new one at the agency. Harris will report to Chief Creative Officer, Bobby Hershfield and will be charged with developing and leading the new Creative Technology Discipline, which will utilize data, AI, immersive 3D and other cutting edge technologies to enhance and amplify creative output.

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Business
Local
Maine Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taps#Innovation#Via#Ai#Arm Hammer Perdue#The Innovation Lab#Big Spaceship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

IZEA Adds Two New Fortune 500 Companies as Clients

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced =that the company has expanded its client roster with two new Fortune 500 companies. IZEA has added a food and grocery wholesaler as a software customer, as well as an entertainment company as a managed services customer. IZEA will be helping both organizations scale their influencer marketing efforts through campaigns utilizing IZEAx.
Businessmartechseries.com

Clubhouse Media Group Secures Unique Partnerships and Accelerates Brand Marketing Deals

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc., an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast, global social media reach, announces significant growth in the number and quality of brand marketing partnerships it has established with leading consumer, technology and sports brands. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Niki Hall, Chief Marketing Officer...
Businessmartechseries.com

Integrate Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List ofAmerica’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine revealed that Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM) is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Over the past three years, Integrate has nearly tripled its revenue.
Businessmartechseries.com

Extreme Reach Partners with BrightLine, Powering Interactive Personalized Advertising for the CTV Landscape

Partnership simplifies the activation of CTV/OTT plans within omni-channel campaigns by eliminating widespread pain points of sourcing and preparing creative. Extreme Reach (ER), the global advertising, analytics and rights management platform built for all forms of TV and streaming video, today announced it has formed a partnership with BrightLine to create frictionless workflows as brands race to leverage the new personalized, interactive advertising and advanced ad formats in CTV/OTT environments. The partnership leverages both companies’ strengths — BrightLine’s deep expertise and industry-leading CTV ad technology that provides a wide distribution of engaging experiences for omnichannel campaigns and ER’s leadership in brand creative management and integrated workflow through their fast-growing independent ad server.
Businessmartechseries.com

BIG Partners Up with Airtory to Deliver Fast, Beautiful Rich Media Ads

Australian Ad-tech company Big Ads has partnered up with Airtory – a US based creative management platform to deliver the best digital ads in the business. Airtory creative is directly integrated into BIG’s Buddy platform so agencies and brands can quickly compile rich media digital ads and launch them programmatically through their favoured Demand Side Platform.
Businessmartechseries.com

Acrolinx Welcomes Christopher Rummel and Daniel Nutburn as It Continues to Accelerate Its Business

Enterprise content improvement innovator builds on record growth momentum with new regional sales lead and new head of partnerships. Acrolinx, a global leader in AI and NLP-driven enterprise content improvement and intelligence, is proud to welcome Christopher Rummel as Vice President of Sales for EMEA and Asia-Pacific, and Daniel Nutburn as Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances. They will help Acrolinx meet the growing cross-sector demand for AI-powered content governance and expand its penetration into global markets.
Businessmartechseries.com

Corel Announces Michelle Chiantera as Chief Marketing Officer

Previously serving as Vice President of Americas Growth Marketing and Global Partner, Segments and Industries at Cisco, Chiantera leads Corel’s global marketing strategy and execution. Corel Corporation announces the appointment of Michelle Chiantera as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Following an impressive career with Cisco, Chiantera brings extensive field, corporate and...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Workstorm Taps Industry Executive, Entrepreneur For New Chief Commercial Officer Role

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world has embraced hybrid work and businesses' need for digital collaboration has skyrocketed, Workstorm has tapped entrepreneur and industry executive Bill Portin to scale the privacy-first collaboration platform's market presence. In this role, Portin will lead business strategy to position Workstorm as the go-to platform for organizations seeking to boost productivity, privacy and security in a hybrid environment.
Businessmartechseries.com

Mediavine Hires Vincent Zingale as VP of Buyer Development

Programmatic Expert Brings Experience from Both the Buy and Sell Side of Advertising. Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., welcomes Vincent Zingale as VP of Buyer Development to the Sales team. Marketing Technology News: Freestar lands on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List for its Third...
Businessmartechseries.com

Kibo Announces Allison Dancy as Chief Marketing Officer

Kibo, a leader in unified commerce, announced Allison Dancy has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer. A data-driven marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience, Allison is a proven marketing executive with a long history of success in growing software companies through marketing innovation and execution. Allison brings deep expertise across all facets of marketing, including, but not limited to, demand generation, partner marketing, product positioning and field marketing. Allison’s proven background in increasing brand and market awareness, enhancing corporate credibility, and driving market penetration and sales pipeline will help Kibo accelerate growth and further scale its go-to-market engine.
Businessmartechseries.com

Lucidpress Announces Addition of Josh Penrod and Dave Bascom to Leadership Team

The company adds Chief Experience Officer and Vice President of Marketing to accelerate growth. Lucidpress, the leading design and brand templating software provider, announced today that Josh Penrod and Dave Bascom have joined the company’s leadership team. “I am thrilled to be adding top-notch talent to our team in Josh...
Businessmartechseries.com

Textel Welcomes Hans Heltzel as Chief Experience Officer

Textel, a rapidly growing texting platform for contact centers, announced the hiring of Hans Heltzel effective immediately. Heltzel comes to Textel with over 16 years of experience in the contact center industry. Marketing Technology News: LG Display Highlights its ESG Management in Sustainability Report for 2021. “I am excited for...
Businessmartechseries.com

inMotionNow Adds New CMO and Names New Permanent Executive Roles Following Merger with Lytho

Seasoned Team of B2B Technology Leaders Well Positioned to Bring Measurement of Content Outcomes to Creative Teams. inMotionNow, a leading provider of marketing resource management solutions for marketing and creative teams, announced Russ Somers has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Somers has more than 20 years of experience in B2B and SaaS technology marketing, has held senior marketing leadership roles, and led marketing teams at multiple high-profile start-ups.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO at Killi

As marketers focus on implementing ethical data practices in line with changing data privacy norms, there are several factors that they need to keep in mind; Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO at Killi discusses a few:. __________. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Neil, tell us more about Killi’s story...
Businessmartechseries.com

Will Bernstein Has Been Named as CEO of Startup ‘CartText’

Bernstein brings decades of sales and tech experience to the growing startup. CartText has announced that Will Bernstein will be its new CEO. Bernstein comes to CartText from Oracle with decades of experience successfully bringing e-commerce and SaaS businesses to market. Marketing Technology News: Sights Set on Global Leadership: Digidip...
Businessmartechseries.com

Drift Appoints Dave Gerhardt as First Chief Brand Officer

Proven Marketing Leader Rejoins Company to Elevate Drift as an Enduring, Global Leader in B2B SaaS. Drift, the world’s leading Revenue Acceleration Platform, today announced that Dave Gerhardt has rejoined the company as its first chief brand officer (CBO). Gerhardt joins Drift from his role of chief marketing officer (CMO) at Privy, a leading brand in e-commerce marketing, which was acquired by Attentive Mobile in June 2021. He will report directly to Drift’s chief executive officer (CEO), David Cancel, and lead development of the brand’s strategic narrative to elevate its position as a leading global brand in B2B SaaS.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Instoried Becomes the Only Content Creation Platform to Offer an End-to-End Writing Experience

Instoried, an AI-based content intelligence platform, has launched state-of-the-art GPT-3 enabled writing tool to become the only content creation platform globally to offer features of Spell Check, Grammar Check, Headline generation, Plagiarism Checker, Panel Testing and Tonal & Emotional Analysis Checker, all at one place. Now any content creator can create, edit, analyze, correct and optimize all written content forms using Instoried’s single tool! GPT-3 stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 and is an autoregressive language model that uses deep learning to produce human-like text.
Businessmartechseries.com

Fanbase Appoints Sheraun Britton-Parris As New Advisor

New Advisor Appointment for Emerging Social Platform. Fanbase, the subscription-based social platform announced the appointment of Sheraun Britton-Parris as an Advisor to its team. Founded by Isaac Hayes III, Fanbase’s core mission is to upend the deeply rooted issues Black creators face in the creator economy while providing streamlined monetization capabilities for all users of the platform. Sheraun is a global executive with more than 20 years of corporate marketing experience within the aviation, beauty, consumer packaged goods, financial services, and travel loyalty industries – conceiving, creating, and launching growth strategies and building high-performing teams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy