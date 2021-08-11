Tyrone Helps Connect Music Lovers Through Hip Hop During The Pandemic

Like many in quarantine, Lisa Loeb found Zoom's platform for human connection to be one of the most powerful tools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The '90s icon, 53, recently collaborated with some old friends on a streaming musical, which was born out of a reunion with her fellow Brown University alums. "One of our friends from college started putting together some Zoom reunions during COVID times, since we couldn't actually go to our school reunion," Loeb explains to PEOPLE. "And I love seeing friends and connecting with people at reunions. So I was there."