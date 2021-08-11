NGS in Clinical Workflows Can Address Uterine Cancer Disparities, Study Finds
Using next-generation sequencing (NGS) in clinical workflows may help address disparities in uterine cancer, which has a higher mortality for Black women. While the incidence and mortality of uterine cancer is on the rise across the board, mortality is higher for Black women. According to a study published in Gynecologic Oncology, using next-generation sequencing (NGS) may help address disparities when it is included in clinical workflows.www.ajmc.com
Comments / 0