NGS in Clinical Workflows Can Address Uterine Cancer Disparities, Study Finds

By Laura Joszt, MA
ajmc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing next-generation sequencing (NGS) in clinical workflows may help address disparities in uterine cancer, which has a higher mortality for Black women. While the incidence and mortality of uterine cancer is on the rise across the board, mortality is higher for Black women. According to a study published in Gynecologic Oncology, using next-generation sequencing (NGS) may help address disparities when it is included in clinical workflows.

