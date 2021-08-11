David Schwimmer Responded To Those Rumors He's Dating Jennifer Aniston
Plot twist: Ross and Rachel may have been on a break (sorry, Rach), but David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston never got together in the first place. The Friends reunion special, which aired in May 2021, kicked up heaps of nostalgia dust — especially for Schwimmer and Aniston, whose on-screen on-again, off-again romance as Ross and Rachel captivated audiences for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. But now, amid swirling rumors that he and Aniston have been “spending time together” (wink wink), a rep for Schwimmer has come forth to say there is “no truth” to suspicions that he and Aniston are dating, per the UK Sun. Could I be any more gutted?www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0