Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

David Schwimmer Responded To Those Rumors He's Dating Jennifer Aniston

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlot twist: Ross and Rachel may have been on a break (sorry, Rach), but David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston never got together in the first place. The Friends reunion special, which aired in May 2021, kicked up heaps of nostalgia dust — especially for Schwimmer and Aniston, whose on-screen on-again, off-again romance as Ross and Rachel captivated audiences for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. But now, amid swirling rumors that he and Aniston have been “spending time together” (wink wink), a rep for Schwimmer has come forth to say there is “no truth” to suspicions that he and Aniston are dating, per the UK Sun. Could I be any more gutted?

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Howard Stern
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston confessed her love for Brad Pitt to an Argentine driver

Just like 17 years ago and now, on their return, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were among the most beloved couples in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt also had their exclusive role. It is that, the actors, were in a relationship of about ten years, of which five were married. However, their love came to an end thus breaking the hearts of many fans.
TV ShowsIn Style

Jennifer Aniston's First Big Splurge Was $13,000

When a celebrity hits it big — say, they manage to find themselves on one of the most beloved TV shows, ever — there's usually a "treat yourself" moment that involves diamonds, Louis Vuitton bags, or headline-making real estate. But for Jennifer Aniston, it was something a little less glam, but just as memorable.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Friends Star Who Turned Down A Date With Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has always been considered a Hollywood heartthrob and for good reason, too. Before he managed to carve a career for himself in the entertainment industry, he started off as a model after he won the Fresh Faces modeling contest in his native Iowa. He then made the move to New York City, where he signed with a modeling agency and shot campaigns for Calvin Klein and Abercrombie Fitch, according to CR Fashion Book.
Celebritiesviralhatch.com

Jennifer Aniston is so beautiful naturally

She went through a lot during her career, especially considering her personal life. It is quite difficult to have a private life when you are always in the public eye. Jennifer Aniston has aged very beautifully, and her natural looks are the best because we can see how she managed to keep her natural beauty.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Jennifer Aniston Set To Make $10 Million On Memoir

A story this week reports Jennifer Aniston is writing a memoir in which she will hold nothing back. She plans, according to the piece, to reveal everything about her early life: her struggles with her mother, and, as most fans hope, her marriage to Brad Pitt and how she feels about Angelina Jolie. Gossip Cop has the details.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

How Jennifer Aniston Has Mastered the Art of Being Friends With Her Exes

Watch: David Schwimmer Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors. Jennifer Aniston is into a lot. Her beloved dogs, yoga, philanthropy, taking good care of herself, the beach, sunny vacations, lavishing her tight circle of friends with generosity and affection. And acting, of course, the star of screens big and small having replenished her love of the game with her juicy, SAG Award-winning role on The Morning Show.
Celebritieshotradiomaine.com

(News) David Schwimmer Denies Rumors That He’s Dating Jennifer Aniston

Social media had a heart attack after a story hit suggesting that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston might be seeing each other romantically. The report claimed the pair had been spending time together after the Friends reunion. A rep for David told The Huffington Post that there was “no truth” to the rumors. Jen’s reps also denied the rumors. Fans went wild when David admitted he and Jen had feelings for each other at the beginning of their Friends journey.
TV & VideosComicBook

Netflix's Murder Mystery Sequel Gets Director, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Expected to Return

One of Netflix's biggest movies is getting a sequel: Murder Mystery, the 2019 mystery-comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Now it's being reported that the Murder Mystery sequel has found a director in Jeremy Garelick, the producer/director behind films like The Wedding Ringer and The Break-Up, the latter of which starred Aniston and Vince Vaughn. A script for the Murder Mystery sequel has already been done by James Vanderbilt, but Garelick will reportedly put his own updates on it. The sequel is reportedly being fast-tracked by Netflix, and is set to shoot in Paris and the Caribbean.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Jennifer Aniston close to signing on for Murder Mystery 2

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston could be set to star in 'Murder Mystery 2'. Jennifer Aniston is nearing an agreement to star in 'Murder Mystery 2'. The 52-year-old actress could star alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix comedy, which is being directed by Jeremy Garelick. Jennifer and Adam, 54, starred in...
MoviesGossip Cop

Mila Kunis Miserable Over Ashton Kutcher Flirting With Reese Witherspoon On New Movie?

Mila Kunis is apparently in a bit of a panic after her husband, Ashton Kutcher, enthusiastically joined a movie opposite Reese Witherspoon. Kutcher’s even supposedly spending more time sweet-talking Witherspoon than his wife. Here’s what’s going on. Ashton Kutcher’s On-Screen Return To Romance. Mila Kunis isn’t happy with her husband’s...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Jennifer Aniston: She shares her unique trick for staying slim

Jennifer Aniston is 52 years old and has never looked better. How does she do it? With iron discipline and a trick that you can hardly believe!. Jennifer Aniston, 52, has been one of the most talented women in the film industry for over 30 years. And definitely the hottest too. She has always retained her naturalness, as well as her iconic haircut. Also noticeable: Your body does not seem to age over the years, but rather to become fitter and more trained. How does she do it?
CelebritiesElite Daily

Khloé Responded To Those Tristan Reunion Rumors And She’s Not Happy

The Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson saga continues. Throughout it all, Khloé has made one thing clear: She is over other people telling her how to handle her love life. (Fair enough!) She’s also tired of the rumors about a potential reunion with Tristan Thompson — especially when that speculation veers into assumptions about her character. (Also fair!) When someone on Twitter questioned Khloé ’s “self worth” in response to an article about her potentially taking Thompson back, Khloé was understandably PO-ed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Celebrities Who Regret Past Acting Roles: Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck, Sarah Jessica Parker and More

Would they do it over? Many actors regret past acting roles they’ve had in movies, including Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck, Sarah Jessica Parker and more. Surprisingly, some stars even look back with disdain on the parts that blasted them into superstardom. Robert Pattinson has not been shy when it comes to his true feelings about the Twilight franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy