David Schwimmer Responded To Those Rumors He's Dating Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is 52 years old and has never looked better. How does she do it? With iron discipline and a trick that you can hardly believe!. Jennifer Aniston, 52, has been one of the most talented women in the film industry for over 30 years. And definitely the hottest too. She has always retained her naturalness, as well as her iconic haircut. Also noticeable: Your body does not seem to age over the years, but rather to become fitter and more trained. How does she do it?