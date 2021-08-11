Cancel
Protests

Miller to anti-mask crowd: Our schools have not been super-spreaders

By Bob Wooley bwooley@coloradocommunitymedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Miller, the Jeffco School Board member most likely to be found on the other side of policy issues from her school board counterparts, took to the microphone Aug. 9, adding her voice to hundreds in the county protesting the school district’s mask mandate for children aged 3-11. In her...

#Anti#Cdc#Private Citizen#Protest Riot#Jeffco School Board#Hepa#Cdc
