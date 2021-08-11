Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Blue Ivy, 9, Looks Nearly As Tall As Beyonce In New IVY PARK Kids Ad: Plus, See Twins Rumi & Sir All Grown Up

By Eric Todisco
Hollywood Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyonce’s 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir looked so grown up in a new campaign video for IVY PARK Kids. Beyonce’s little ones stole the show in a new campaign advertisement that celebrated the launch of IVY PARK Kids, an extension of the superstar’s widely-popular IVY PARK x Adidas collection. Queen Bey, 39, appeared in the campaign video alongside her daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, who all looked so grown up as they sported attire from the new clothing line. And of course, Beyonce looked fabulous herself while matching with all three of her children. See Beyonce and her kids in the campaign video HERE.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 9

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Rumi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Park#Beyonc#Houston Rodeo#Harper S Bazaar#American#The Soul Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Beyoncé’s rodeo-inspired Adidas Ivy Park apparel is also for kids

Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park drop focuses on all things Western, roping in Black cowboys and cowgirls to model everything from fringe facemasks to denim Three Stripe chaps. Ranging from sizes XXXXS to 4XL, the Rodeo capsule offers something for everyone — including, as recently announced by Adidas, Bey-bies. For the...
Beauty & FashionTODAY.com

Beyoncé's 3 kids make rare cameos with mom in new Ivy Park ad

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children made rare cameos in a new video for their mom's fashion line, Ivy Park. "The rodeo isn't just for the grown-ups," read an Instagram post introducing Ivy Park Kids, an upcoming expansion into childrenswear. The cowboy-themed ad features plenty of adorable kids, but fans were...
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Jay-Z Models Beyoncé's New 'Flex Park' Adidas Collection

Jay-Z is supporting wifey Beyoncé and her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection by modeling the pieces himself. On Tuesday (July 20), the official Ivy Park Instagram account shared a photo of the hip-hop billionaire mean mugging while sporting a neon orange collared shirt and shorts set with three white stripes on the sides. The mogul is also wearing a bucket hat that says "East Hampton NY." Roc Nation exec Lenny Santiago shared the original photo on Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Beyoncé and All Her Kids Star In New Ivy Park Campaign [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The Carters, Jay-Z and Beyonce’, are truly creating a family dynasty as Beyonce’ has gone Sly and The Family Stone, as the New Ivy Park Campaign stars Queen Bey and the products of her hive 8 year old Blue Ivy and the 4 year old twins Rumi and Sir.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Glynn Turman Talks Vacationing With Beyoncé and Being the New Face of Ivy Park

Glynn Turman, Emmy-winning actor and acclaimed cowboy and rodeo champion, is the face of Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park denim collection, showing off classic Western wear in an ad campaign that showcases the Black cowboy experience. His granddaughter Melinda appears in the ads with him. After 60 years in show business, and 30 years competing in the rodeo, Turman let his two worlds come together in the making of the launch. “I’m in the hippest campaign,” the 74-year-old actor tells Variety ahead of the collections launch on Aug. 12. “It doesn’t get any cooler than that!
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Rocks Beyonce’s New IVY PARK Drip While Living His Hamptons Life

Roc Nation executive Lenny S. captured a snap of HOV rocking his wife’s new line while on vacation, or perhaps just another day, out in the Hamptons. In the photo, appropriately captioned "East Hampton HOV. Sheeeeesh," Jay-Z strikes a serious pose in the eye-catching fire-orange Adidas set. Mr. Carter loosely...
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Beyoncé Fans Lose It Over ‘Adorable’ Rare Snaps of Twins

Beyoncé has expanded her popular Ivy Park collection to include a kids range, and who better to model the athleisurewear than her own adorable family?. The singer has enlisted the help of nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to launch the range in a new rodeo-themed campaign video.
CelebritiesBillboard

Beyoncé Brings Her Three Kids to the Rodeo for New 'Ivy Park' Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Beyoncé is making her new Adidas x Ivy Park collection kid-friendly by expanding its children's clothing line -- and now you can see the new rodeo-inspired release on her own family.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Beyonce Blazes in Adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo Announcement Video

Beyonce continues to lasso in the masses with her Adidas x Ivy Park line. The latest drop is named Rodeo and Queen Bey has gone all-out with its launch commercial. A fiery affair, the star takes center-stage in the scorching visual, which showcases various items from the incoming range – which launches at retail on August 19.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Beyonce Reveals Her ‘Most Satisfying’ Moment as a Mom to Daughter Blue

Proud parenting moment! Beyoncé shared a sweet story about her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, in a rare interview published on Tuesday, August 10. “One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace,” the Grammy winner, 39, said in her Harper’s Bazaar cover story.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Beyoncé Dropped Another Ivy Park Video — This Time With Her Kids: Blue, Rumi, and Sir

Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas rodeo-themed collection is the gift that keeps on giving. After Beyoncé got a bunch of celebrities like Paloma Elsesser, Snoh Aalegra, and Orville Peck to star in her campaign video, the singer dropped another ad for her kids clothing line on Aug. 11 featuring all three of her children, 9-year-old Blue and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. In the clip, Beyoncé and Blue are shown holding hands while walking beside each other, and in another part of the video, she's seen in matching blue outfits with Rumi and Sir. Wow, Blue is almost as tall as her mom! The collection is expected to drop on Aug. 20, but in the meantime, enjoy this sweet treat from the Carter family.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Blue Ivy And Amaiyah Robinson Shine In Throwback ‘Black Is King’ Photo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It’s been one year since Beyonce dropped Black Is King and broke the Internet with the stunning visuals that came with unforgettable fashion moments inspired by the African diaspora. This weekend, those involved with the massive production, took to social media to remember the impact of the film and reminisce over moments on set. The mother of Amaiyah Robinson, Deijah Robinson (Black Is King dancer), shared a still of Amaiyah and Blue Ivy filming Brown Skin Girl and praised Beyonce, Blue and Dora Melissa for making the young talent feel comfortable.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Sir and Rumi Appear in Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Ad

It’s really nice that multihyphenate Grammy award winner Blue Ivy still finds time to help her mother promote her Ivy Park line for Adidas—but this time, Beyoncé has called in some reinforcements. Sir and Rumi, the singer’s younger twins with husband Jay Z, appear in a new clip promoting the Ivy Park brand’s extension into kidswear. Although they’re relatively quick appearances.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Shares the Inspiration Behind Her Ivy Park Rodeo Collection

Beyonce's latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection is Houston born and bred, just like the superstar herself. The pop star opened up about the inspiration behind her Ivy Park x Adidas Rodeo collection in her September cover interview for Harper's BAZAAR. She shared that the collection was influenced by both her personal history, namely her childhood growing up in Texas, and American history.

Comments / 9

Community Policy