Blue Ivy, 9, Looks Nearly As Tall As Beyonce In New IVY PARK Kids Ad: Plus, See Twins Rumi & Sir All Grown Up
Beyonce’s 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir looked so grown up in a new campaign video for IVY PARK Kids. Beyonce’s little ones stole the show in a new campaign advertisement that celebrated the launch of IVY PARK Kids, an extension of the superstar’s widely-popular IVY PARK x Adidas collection. Queen Bey, 39, appeared in the campaign video alongside her daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, who all looked so grown up as they sported attire from the new clothing line. And of course, Beyonce looked fabulous herself while matching with all three of her children. See Beyonce and her kids in the campaign video HERE.hollywoodlife.com
Comments / 9