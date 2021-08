Renters in New York can thank COVID-19 and "inflation" for sky-high rent and the many hoops of flame they now have to jump through to rent a place to live! Many people who rent were saved over the past year by the moratorium on rent in New York, but as things go back to "normal" renters who face eviction in their current homes or apartments, will not find a friendly rental market when they try to find a new place (even aside from having an eviction on their record).