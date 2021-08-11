Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

WashU Experts: Let nature of work dictate return-to-work plans

By Washington University in St. Louis
Newswise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany employers have already begun transitioning employees back to the office, while others plan to resume in-office work in the coming months. But after more than a year of working from home, is returning to business as usual even possible? Or desirable?. Employees have changed amid this pandemic. The more...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washu#Organizational Behavior#Washington University#Olin Business School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Return-to-work plans keep getting foiled by the Delta variant

Companies that were eager to call employees back to the office are delaying those return dates as coronavirus infections keep rising. The big picture: The Delta variant is throwing us back into the thick of pandemic-era living, with new restrictions at restaurants and gyms and complications to return-to-work plans. Driving...
EducationNewswise

WashU Expert: Along with Child Tax Credits, Invest in Child Development Accounts

Democrats have called for a permanent expansion of the monthly child tax credit, which will continue through the end of the year. In making the expanded credit permanent, lawmakers can leverage the power of child development accounts to build assets for all children in the United States, says a Washington University in St. Louis expert on asset building.
Personal FinanceSunderland Echo

BENEFITS EXPERT: I'm on benefits but want to make a gradual return to work

In addition I receive PIP (standard daily living element) as well as Tax Credits for a 13 year old. I have the Severe Disability Premium with my benefit as no one is claiming Carer’s Allowance for me and there is no one other than my daughter living at home with me. I am considering a return to work but this would be a gradual introduction as I don’t feel well enough to resume full time work. What options may be available in this situation. I also get housing benefit and rent from a social landlord.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

A Science-Based Framework Helps Individuals and Organizations Experience More Good Luck

Recently, I learned of a fascinating new book called The Serendipity Mindset: The Art & Science of Creating Good Luck by Dr. Christian Busch, when both his book and mine were featured by The Next Big Idea Club in their list of 7 Books That Will Supercharge Your Summer Productivity. Based on decade-long scientific research, Busch’s new book focuses on inspiring stories and evidence-based strategies that help cultivate serendipity to increase innovation, influence, and opportunity in every aspect of life.
ComputersBeta News

Vulnerabilities are back as people return to work

After a slump during the pandemic, vulnerability disclosures are once again showing growth according to the latest Vulnerability QuickView Report from Risk Based Security's VulnDB team. The report shows 12,723 vulnerabilities disclosed during the first half of 2021 and the vulnerability disclosure landscape saw a growth of 2.8 percent compared...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Return-to-work plans on ice after COVID spike

Even more "back-to-office" callbacks are being postponed amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Why it matters: It feels like March 13, 2020, all over again. When businesses sent all their workers home, it was an early big hint the pandemic was going to upend our lives. Now all the botched...
Public Healthgeorgiahealthnews.com

Immunosuppressed people grapple with return to work

While the emergence of the delta variant in the U.S. has made many companies delay the return to in-person work or mandate vaccinations, in other offices, immunosuppressed people like Elizabeth Groenweghe are left to cobble together their own strategies to minimize their risks. The delta variant raises the stakes for many who were already concerned about catching covid when they return. Those who have the option to keep working remotely have done so — but worry about what it means for their careers as their colleagues return to the workplace.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Experts Say Incentives To Vaccinate Work On Some But Not Everyone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vanguard, a money management company, is offering its employees a $1,000 bonus if they get vaccinated against COVID-19 by October. This is just the latest incentive that many companies, and state and local governments, have offered to encourage the unvaccinated to get the shot. But it’s not clear that these incentives always work. “Certainly, we know that money motivates most, if not all people,” said Prof. Bridget Calhoun, associate dean of Duquesne University’s School of Health Sciences. That’s true, but would you get vaccinated for $100? How about $1,000 or the chance to win a million-dollar lottery? “The use of incentives...
Economypsychologytoday.com

30 Business Sense Revelations: How to Succeed in Business

Basic principles can help people succeed in business, such as cultivating relationships, skillsets, and truly understanding a product or service. Business sense is an underdeveloped mental capacity rarely formally taught but acquired over time from successes and failures. Remote work and technology have changed the power structure of day-to-day business...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Elizabeth Power of the Trauma Informed Academy: “Offer flexible schedules, consistency, and remote work as usual instead of extraordinary options”

Offer flexible schedules, consistency, and remote work as usual instead of extraordinary options. As a part of my series about the “5 Ways That Businesses Can Help Promote The Mental Wellness Of Their Employees” I had the pleasure of interviewing Elizabeth Power. Elizabeth Power, M.Ed. is “The Voice of Lived...
Career Development & Advicedsnews.com

The Way Back: A Return to In-Office Work

Editor's note: This article appears in the August 2021 print issue of DS News magazine, available here. Last year will be a year none of us will ever forget. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, quick shifts in work environments and the abrupt nature in which our normal, everyday activities came to a screeching halt, there were many lessons we learned across the board, both personally and professionally. According to a global survey conducted by Gartner, 88% of organizations worldwide made it mandatory or encouraged their employees to work from home once COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. Now, according to Buffer’s 2021 State of Remote Work Report, 99% of remote workers would like to continue doing so to some extent. With percentages that high, we as operational and human resource professionals owe it to our employees to take what we’ve learned over the past year and a half and incorporate the best of those lessons moving forward, whether we’re planning hybrid work environments or work location flexibility.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Life Work Planning Center helps locals find meaningful work

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Life Work Planning Center in Mankato is helping unemployed locals find work that is meaningful to them. COVID-19 forced millions of Americans out of the workforce. Now, as many try to make their way back to the office, the center says it’s important to remember the significance of finding a job *and* finding one that’s fulfilling.
Public HealthAlpena News

Let’s get people to work

We read with great concern reporter Steve Schulwitz’s recent story that many Northeast Michigan businesses continue struggling to recruit workers. Without the help they need, many businesses have scaled back hours or closed for days at a time to give the employees they do have a much-needed rest. Without the help, and while also getting pummeled by supply chain disruptions that make it harder to offer all they want to offer, many business owners worry they may not make it.
Public HealthNewswise

Expert can comment on best practices for cleaning and disinfecting as kids return to school

Cleaning and disinfecting to protect against bacteria and viruses is always important, but even more so this year as schools re-open for in-person learning amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and evolving Delta variant. Dr. Steve Bennett, Executive Vice President, Scientific & Regulatory Affairs, Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA), can provide insight about best practices for cleaning and disinfecting in order to stay safe and healthy as teachers, students, and parents begin their back to school preparations.
TechnologyNewswise

Deal Me In: Study on Business Cards Shows How Business Relationships Develop

Newswise — In the highly digital world of portable computers, the old-fashioned business card still has its place. Exchanging the small paper cards at a meeting or conference provides a personal connection that can help a brief introduction evolve into a lasting professional relationship. Associate Professor Angelo Mele of the...
TechnologyGovernment Technology

Can AI Eliminate Bias from the Government Hiring Process?

It is not a simple proposition, but the pandemic aftertimes, coupled with the novel use of some not-so-new technology, could provide an interesting test bed for hiring the right person for the right job as public agencies backfill open positions, all with the bonus of mitigating implicit bias against job candidates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy