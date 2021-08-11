WashU Experts: Let nature of work dictate return-to-work plans

Editor's note: This article appears in the August 2021 print issue of DS News magazine, available here. Last year will be a year none of us will ever forget. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, quick shifts in work environments and the abrupt nature in which our normal, everyday activities came to a screeching halt, there were many lessons we learned across the board, both personally and professionally. According to a global survey conducted by Gartner, 88% of organizations worldwide made it mandatory or encouraged their employees to work from home once COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. Now, according to Buffer’s 2021 State of Remote Work Report, 99% of remote workers would like to continue doing so to some extent. With percentages that high, we as operational and human resource professionals owe it to our employees to take what we’ve learned over the past year and a half and incorporate the best of those lessons moving forward, whether we’re planning hybrid work environments or work location flexibility.