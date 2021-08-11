Lanes Reopen On I-75 After July 12 Tanker Crash, Fire

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that repairs have been made to I-75 in Troy after being damaged from a tanker crash and fire that happened on July 12, and freeway lanes and ramps will reopen.

Repairs were made to the pavement and the median barrier.

All southbound I-75 lanes will reopen at Big Beaver Road on Wednesday, July 11.

Northbound I-75 will fully reopen except from 8 Mile Road to Wattles Road, where only two lanes are open.

The right lane will remain closed for repairs unrelated to the July 12 tanker crash.

The Rochester Road and Big Beaver Road ramps will also reopen.

