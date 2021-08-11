Man enters plea in fatal overdoses of 2 brothers, teenage girl

A Lake Orion man has opted out of trial for the overdose deaths of two brothers and another friend caused by drugs he admittedly provided. Lorenzo Brabo, 21, entered a guilty plea Aug. 10 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien for three counts of manslaughter related to the July 29, 2020 incident at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Auburn Hills. Caleb Kiessling, 20, Kyler Kiessling, 18, and Sophia Harris, 17 — all from Rochester Hills — died after ingesting what was reportedly Percocet laced with fentanyl.