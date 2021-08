Fifty-Nine small businesses involved in the performing arts throughout 36 Vermont cities and towns have received more than $18.7 million in federal grants as of Aug. 3. “We were thrilled to learn that we were among the many worthy venues in our home state of Vermont and across the nation who were awarded a Shuttered Venues Operators Grant. This infusion of funding will further stabilize our organization as we continue to navigate the pandemic and plan to resume in-person operations as soon as it is safe to do so for our audiences,” said Alissa Mello, Managing Director of Sandglass Theater in Putney. Sandglass Theater, which started in 1982 is a 60-seat theater specializing in puppetry.