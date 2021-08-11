Funny Or Die Website Hit With Copyright Suit Over Photos of Will Ferrell and NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez
Funny Or Die, a comedy video website, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of photographer Mark Seliger and centers on the defendant’s use of photos depicting Will Ferrell and former football quarterback Mark Sanchez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-06459, Seliger v. Funny or Die.www.law.com
