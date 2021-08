Killstreaks in the new sci-fi shooter, Splitgate, have captivated players—less due to the skill they take to achieve and more so over their names. Kill streak announcements are nothing new in gaming. Several titles already have this system or similar—where an in-game announcer alerts the player to the fact they’ve managed to secure an impressive number of eliminations without being taken out, themselves. In fact, a few games even have cosmetic options for this announcer. DOTA 2 is one example, allowing players to hear their kill streaks read out by none other than GLaDOS from Valve’s Portal franchise.