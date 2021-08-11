Cancel
Conway, AR

South Side: Meals at no cost is extended for the 2021-2022 school year

By Van Buren County Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 8 days ago

The South Side School District is pleased to announce that breakfasts and lunches will be served to all students at NO CHARGE during the 2021 – 2022 school year. It is not necessary to complete a meal application for free or reduced priced meals as The United States Department of Agriculture has extended meal benefits to all students at this time. For households who wish to complete a meal application, they are available at Mary Murphree’s office at South Side School Cafeteria.

