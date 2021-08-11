Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Kairi Veere from European Online Lending Platform EstateGuru Explains how to Diversify Real Estate Investment Strategy

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, nearly a year and a half since the Coronavirus pandemic began, we have all been forced to adapt to the new environment or the “new normal” in almost every aspect of life. As at any time, there are always “winners” in the economy and those who get forced “to...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastateguru#American#Estatguru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Related
Marketsbankingexchange.com

How to Invest for Real-World Impact

Specialist investment consultancy Tideline has launched a ‘how-to’ guide for new market entrants to better understand impact and sustainable investment. The guide, titled ‘Truth in Impact’, is intended to aid investors in defining their own approach to sustainable investing, according to the degree to which they integrate three ‘pillars’ of investing: intentionality, contribution, and measurement.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Following LSE Listing, Fintech Wise Adds ADRs for US Investors

(LSE:WISE), a fast-growing global transfers Fintech and stealth bank recently completed a direct listing of its shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Today, Wise is announcing American Depository Receipts (ADRs) enabling US-based customers and retail & institutional investors to invest in the Fintech beginning September 8. One ADR will be equivalent to one share of equity listed on the LSE. As of today, Wise has a market cap of about £10 billion. The ADRs will trade on OTC Markets.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors Launches To Offer Healthcare Real Estate Sale-leaseback and Investment Sale Advisory Services

Industry Veteran Scott Niedergang Leads The Newly Formed National Healthcare Real Estate Advisory Firm. Scott Niedergang, a healthcare real estate industry veteran, has launched Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors (“PRECAP”), focusing on healthcare real estate sale-leaseback and investment sale advisory services. Niedergang brings 14 years of experience to PRECAP after...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

European P2P Lender Bondora Reports More than 170,000 Platform Investors

And this month in August, they’re celebrating another key milestone: Bondora now has more than 170,000 investors active on its platform. The company is pleased to report that so many consumers are eager to grow their money “the simple way.”. Bondora has thanked its users for choosing its platform “to...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

UK based Digital Bank Monzo Explains How Clients Can Save Time with Business Invoicing

UK-based digital bank Monzo notes that getting paid can be fun, but quite often, what “goes on behind the scenes isn’t.”. According to Monzo’s blog post, if anything, getting paid may “take the fun out of business fundamentals.” Monzo, which is currently the subject of a money laundering investigation and appears to be struggling to maintain business operations, writes that it’s challenging to “manually format invoices, track stacks of paper receipts, and reconcile payments.”
Real EstateKTEN.com

How to Invest in Real Estate: 5 Investing Strategies

Learning how to invest in real estate doesn’t necessarily mean you need to buy property. And it may be easier than you think to get started. Real estate is one of many ways to invest outside of your traditional portfolio, and it can offer some important diversification benefits. There are...
MarketsValueWalk

Real Estate Hedge Funds Versus Direct Investments: Which Is Better?

You have several options when it comes to investing in real estate, including hedge funds, real estate investment trusts, stocks and direct investments. Two of the two best choices for investing in real estate are hedge funds and direct investments, but one edges out the other as the best option.
Real EstateRiverside Press Enterprise

When is commercial real estate a BAD investment?

Simply stated: Commercial real estate is a bad investment when risk outweighs the returns. Our neighbor has a tidy portfolio of single and multi-tenant properties. The good news? Single-tenant buildings are easy to manage – one tenant, one rent check. Multi-tenant setups – such as an apartment building or retail strip center – don’t crush your cash flow if someone bolts, but you have several rent checks to chase.
Real EstateSan Diego Business Journal

Real Estate Investments: No One is Immune to Defaults

Defaults are always a possibility for anyone lending in real estate, whether they are acting as an individual private lender or investing in “crowdfunded” real estate development. How the default situation is handled can be detrimental to the return of your initial principal investment. As a loan servicer for Trust Deed real estate investments, Ignite Funding stands behind each and every loan that it originates, often wearing many different hats in order to protect and return investor capital when default situations arise. Ignite Funding utilizes its real estate expertise to act on behalf of its investors as Default Coordinator and an Asset Manager if a default is to be resolved through foreclosure. At Ignite Funding, we can say we have a proven track record in default resolution that is backed by results to our investors, having worked through and grown from the downturn in 2008. In this article we discuss how the default process is handled at Ignite Funding when necessary.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Bondster Launches Secondary Trading Platform for Debt Securities

an online investment platform where individuals may invest in secured loans, has launched a secondary trading marketplace, according to a note from the company. The Czech crowdfunding platform now provides greater liquidity for investors enabling them to cash out before the maturity of a product. Bondster notes that last...
Educationcrowdfundinsider.com

KingsCrowd Raises Capital on Republic, Purchases Crowdwise

KingsCrowd, a data and analytics provider for private market issuers, has launched a crowdfunding round on Republic. According to the offering page, KingsCrowd is raising Series A funding at a pre-money valuation of $45 million. Investors receive a “stock purchase agreement.” KingsCrowd has raised over $2.2 million in the past from 2100 investors. The securities offering has a funding target of from $100,000 to $15 million.
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Startups Finmod, Flourish Savings, GenEQTY, Karri, KeyChain Pay, Others Being Supported via Mastercard Start Path

Global startup engagement program Mastercard Start Path is welcoming 11 Fintechs to receive dedicated support, access to clients and product development teams, and opportunities to engage in innovative projects. Finmod, Flourish Savings, GenEQTY, Karri, KeyChain Pay, Kwara, Layer, Osper, Swap, upSWOT and Wellthi have reportedly been chosen to take part...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

TaxBit Secures $130M via Series B at $1.33B Valuation to Transform Outdated, Legacy Tax Information Reporting

TaxBit has raised $130 million in capital through a Series B round at a $1.33 billion valuation in order to “disrupt” legacy tax information reporting. Michell O’Conner, VP of Marketing at TaxBit, says her team is pleased to finalize the massive round that was led by IVP and Insight Partners along with contributions from Tiger Global, Paradigm, 9Yards Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, and Anthony Pompliano.

Comments / 0

Community Policy