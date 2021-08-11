Cancel
Clinton, AR

Business of the week: Counseling Associates, Inc.

By Jason Hayes Clinton Chamber of Commerce
Log Cabin Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounseling Associates, Inc. has been making a difference and providing mental wellness and health in Clinton for the past three years. They were originally incorporated as a non-profit Community Mental Health Center in 1972 to meet the mental health needs of citizens in Johnson, Pope, Yell, Conway, Perry, and Faulkner counties. All of their services are outpatient in nature and are intended to promote recovery in the least restrictive setting possible. Over the years, their mission has expanded to include the treatment of substance abuse and they now offer a full continuum of care for children, adolescents, and adults who experience a mental health and/or substance use disorder. Effective September 1, 2018, Counseling Associates expanded their service area to Van Buren, Searcy, Stone, and Cleburne counties by contracting with the Arkansas Department of Human Services to act as the Community Mental Health Center in these areas. This means that Counseling Associates is the single-point-of-entry to the public mental health system in these counties and partners with a wide variety of community stakeholders (law enforcement, jails, schools, etc.) to promote local access to high quality behavioral healthcare treatment.

