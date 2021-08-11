Cancel
Allen, TX

Allen man charged with online solicitation of sex with a minor

By Garrett Gravley, ggravley@starlocalmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Allen man was arrested by county authorities Tuesday evening for allegedly soliciting sexual contact online with a minor. According to an incident report obtained by Star Local Media, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Allen resident Kevin Olander in connection with lewd text messages that were sent to a 15-year-old female. Authorities allege Olander texted the girl on Sunday and said, among other things, “I’m good with 33 if ur [sic] cool with 15.”

