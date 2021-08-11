Cancel
Jefferson County, CO

Backpacks, School Supplies Handed Out To Students At The Action Center In Jefferson County

By Jennifer McRae
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRNJM_0bOiuSDI00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents and students in Jefferson County are getting some help in preparing for the first day of school. Families who registered had a chance to pick up backpacks from The Action Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMHPD_0bOiuSDI00

(credit: CBS)

The backpacks are already packed with the school supplies students need to be prepared for the first day of classes.

(credit: CBS)

“Tt’s embarrassing, it can be stigmatizing. You want to be just as ready as your friend that’s sitting right next to you, you don’t want to have to go borrow a pencil or a pen or a set of crayons to be ready for the activities your teacher is leading,” said Pam Brier with The Action Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n5HtK_0bOiuSDI00

(credit: CBS)

The school supplies are donated by the community. The Action Center helped hundreds of school children on Wednesday morning. It’s part of the center’s 53-year-old mission to support the folks who live in Jefferson County.

