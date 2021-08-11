Cancel
Giving Matters: Be a Good Egg

By Jackie Sikes
Log Cabin Democrat
 8 days ago

‘Happiness is spending time with the people you love and creating memories that last a lifetime,” Unknown. It has been one crazy week but all in a good way. I’ve been fortunate to have spent time with great friends, with family. On Monday I celebrated the anniversary of my birth. I started the week with my great-grandson sleeping in my arms, went onto zip lining and free falling with loved ones, had a house full of family, enjoyed a benefit show at the park with my husband, and ended it with a fun event and good times at the lake at a luau of all things. Time, time spent doing things that bring me happiness, I am so blessed!

www.thecabin.net

The Van Buren County Master Gardeners were out in the heat, enjoying yards and their gardeners. The first ‘we noticed’ recipient was Indian Rock Village. They were nominated by Penny Wilson. We talked with Micki Hanley LPN. Her mom, Dell Strafaci, and her have made working in the garden a work of love for the residents of IRV. During covid the residents have been housebound and being able to go into the courtyard to enjoy the garden provided them with a bit of happiness and sunshine. There were other contributors such as the Fairfield Bay Pharmacy and Hospice Home Care. Also some families would give to the garden in memory of a loved one. It is a lovely courtyard with seating in the shade and a wonderful view of the flowers, and the butterflies that visit them. That sounds like happiness to me. This is another example of the diversity of the nominations. If you know of a place that makes you happy, then send me a message with a nomination. Thank you to all who helped to make this a beautiful and happy place for the residents of IRV.
