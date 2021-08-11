Giving Matters: Be a Good Egg

The Van Buren County Master Gardeners were out in the heat, enjoying yards and their gardeners. The first ‘we noticed’ recipient was Indian Rock Village. They were nominated by Penny Wilson. We talked with Micki Hanley LPN. Her mom, Dell Strafaci, and her have made working in the garden a work of love for the residents of IRV. During covid the residents have been housebound and being able to go into the courtyard to enjoy the garden provided them with a bit of happiness and sunshine. There were other contributors such as the Fairfield Bay Pharmacy and Hospice Home Care. Also some families would give to the garden in memory of a loved one. It is a lovely courtyard with seating in the shade and a wonderful view of the flowers, and the butterflies that visit them. That sounds like happiness to me. This is another example of the diversity of the nominations. If you know of a place that makes you happy, then send me a message with a nomination. Thank you to all who helped to make this a beautiful and happy place for the residents of IRV.