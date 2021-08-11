Canada: Paybright by Affirm Now Live on Apple for Pay Over Time at No Interest Fee
Paybright, part of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM), is now live and in the wild on the Apple Store for Canadian purchasers. As was previously reported, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is incorporating Paybright, a Canadian BNPL (buy now, pay later), to facilitate purchases. As there is no interest fee you may expect the service to be popular across the Canadian provinces. Currently, an iPhone may be purchased with zero interest with 24 monthly payments. A Mac or iPad may be purchased over a 12 month period. The offer is also available at physical locations.www.crowdfundinsider.com
