Missouri State

Randolph County recognizes Missouri's statehood of Aug. 10

Moberly Monitor-Index & Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 10, 1921, President James Monroe sitting at his desk in his White House office signed the paper which admitted the Missouri Territory to the Union as a state. Exactly 100 years to that date, a number of citizens on Tuesday, Aug. 10 gathered at the Randolph County Justice Center in Huntsville to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Monroe’s putting pen to the document creating the State of Missouri.

www.moberlymonitor.com

