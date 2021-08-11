Tony Khan Teases Two UFC Champions Appearing on AEW Dynamite Next Week

This week's AEW Dynamite was originally supposed to feature the return of Dan Lambert, the founder on one of MMA's most successful fight teams in American Top Team. Lambert appeared on Dynamite a month ago and cut a promo blasting the organization, only for Lance Archer to stomp his way down to the ring and hit Lambert with a Blackout. Lambert teased last week that he'd be arriving with some backup, presumably fighters from his gym. However, Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday morning to announce that the segment had been pushed to next week. He also promised two UFC Champions would be joining him.