Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Here's Why Star-Lord Is Named Star-Lord

Some fans don’t like to sit idly by and let their inspiration settle, as is seen in the teaser trailer below. Spider-Man: Lotus is a take on the death of Gwen Stacy using a couple of other stories for inspiration as well, meaning it’s not bound to be quite what movie fans might remember, though it was inspired by Sam Raimi’s story and therefore is a little more melancholy in form. But while fans might be wondering what’s going on, the brief storyline that’s been revealed is that yes, Peter is definitely not right emotionally after the death that he feels he caused, but his road back to who he is includes the wish of a terminally ill child that has requested to meet Spider-Man, a wish he apparently decides to grant. Overall, the trailer looks like something that creates more questions than answers, but it’s a worthwhile idea that has been brought to bear and another bit of proof that fans are taking their interest in the material a lot more serious as the movie looks as though it might have had plenty of backing to become more than another fan film working on a budget that can’t even afford shoestrings.