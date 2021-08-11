Fans rip apart new ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: ‘Was fun while it lasted’
Looks like the popularity of the new hosts of “Jeopardy!” is, in fact, in jeopardy. News broke Wednesday that after a long and exhaustive search for the new host of the iconic game show, its executive producer, Mike Richards, and actress Mayim Bialik both scored the coveted job, with Richards in the daily hosting seat and Bialik helming spinoff iterations. But fans aren’t happy with the two taking over for the late Alex Trebek.nypost.com
