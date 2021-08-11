Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Respect’ enthrones the Queen of Soul

By Mark Feeney
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Respect,” with Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, is pretty much your standard biopic: a famous name, often in the company of other famous names, enduring (and generating) lots of emotion along the way. There are tribulations and trials to make the biopic-ee’s triumph relatable as well as awe-inspiring — and with this particular biopic-ee, the awe is both considerable and deserved. Hudson, who does her own singing — brave woman! — definitely holds up her end.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Spooner Oldham
Person
Jerry Wexler
Person
Callie Khouri
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Suburbs#Atlantic Records#Columbia#American#National Geographic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
MusicBillboard

Watch Jennifer Hudson Nail 'Respect' in First Full Clip of Aretha Franklin Biopic

Aretha Franklin's legacy is getting the proper Respect it deserves in a new clip from the forthcoming biopic about the late superstar's life. The minute-long clip features Jennifer Hudson portraying the Queen of Soul as she belts out her world-famous signature song "Respect." Following a couple of teasers and trailers,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Respect: Aretha Franklin biopic deliberately didn’t make husband Ted White ‘a monster’, says Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans has said the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect chose not to portray the singer’s first husband as a “monster”.Wayans portrays Ted White, who is alleged to have had a violent and volatile relationship with Franklin.On the film’s depiction of White, Wayans explained: “I hope Ted White sees the movie and is pleased by the way we handled his character, because we could have painted him as a monster.”Talking about the relationship between Franklin and White, the Scary Movie star added: “He gets big and his insecurities and his jealousy steps in and there goes the little boy...
MoviesTalking With Tami

Jennifer Hudson Surprises Fans At A ‘Queens Night Out’ Screening Of Her Movie ‘Respect’ In Atlanta

Last night here in Atlanta, Award-Winning Singer & Actress Jennifer Hudson attended the “Respect” fan screening at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square. She surprised fans in the audience with her appearance and the crowd was stunned! She looked gorgeous and I loved her cute outfit! Check out more pictures inside and don’t forget to check out the movie this month! I was supposed to be at this screening but couldn’t make it, dang it!
CelebritiesWashington Examiner

Respect shows Aretha Franklin's success, secrets, and soul

Entertainment superstar Aretha Franklin was an industry icon and international treasure. Beloved by millions, honored by presidents, and she also struggled with personal and family turmoil. The Queen of Soul handpicked Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson to play her in a long-awaited MGM biopic. All Franklin was askin' for was a little...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
Musicgobankingrates.com

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of “American Idol.” She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as entrepreneurship, over the last 17 years. Something that makes Hudson truly unique is that iconoclast Aretha Franklin chose Hudson to play her in “Respect,” the biopic of Franklin’s life that was released on August 13.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Native Stars In “Respect” As Smokey Robinson

Known for his current role as Donald Winthrop, in season 3 of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Lake Charles native Lodric Collins is headed for superstardom. Collins was born and raised in the Lake Area and can now be seen in the movie, Respect, as Smokey Robinson, alongside Academy Award winning singer/actress Jennifer Hudson. If you didn't know about him, you will! Truth is, Lodric Collins has an extensive acting resume' already.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Watch Jennifer Hudson and Marlon Wayans Sing Each Other Aretha Franklin's Hits

Jennifer Hudson approached playing the legendary Aretha Franklin with the utmost reverence, giving a moving performance as the soul icon in the new film Respect. When we got her together with co-star Marlon Wayans, however, it became pretty hard for the actors to not deeply embrace their silly sides. These two had an absolute blast playing a game where they had to finish the lyric from some of Aretha's biggest hits.
MoviesFandango

Watch Aretha Franklin Compose Her Biggest Hit in This New Clip from 'Respect'

You can be among the first to watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in the new film Respect by attending our Fandango Premiere: Early Access screening on Sunday, August 8. Tickets are now on sale for the special advance screening, which will also feature an exclusive interview with Hudson that audiences will have a chance to watch along with the film itself. To find out where the film is playing by you, head right here for all showtimes.
CelebritiesEmpire

Respect Review

Aretha Franklin lived a long life, and never followed the simple rags-to-riches-to-drug-addiction-to-rebirth narrative of so many of her contemporaries. Franklin was born into relative comfort and driven by a complicated mix of ruthless ambition and filial piety rather than desperate poverty. Yet from this complexity, theatre director Leisl Tommy crafts a fairly basic, if largely effective, narrative, focusing on Franklin’s efforts first to find her own sound and then to overcome the demons that threaten to overwhelm her.
MoviesDetroit Free Press

Review: Franklin biopic ‘Respect’ is maybe too respectful

The tag line for the latest biopic about an American icon reads: “Find out what it means.” Good luck with that. After more than two hours of the new messy Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” it’s not clear what it means, wasting a lot of superb screen talent in the slapdash process.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

An interview with director Liesl Tommy, who gives Aretha Franklin the ‘Respect’ she deserves in Queen of Soul tribute

It has almost been three years since the Queen of Soul, our very own world-renowned Ms. Aretha Franklin, left us. Her musical genius, grace, and activism not only contributed to the legacy and evolving definition of Blackness but also reached a global audience where she expressed to us and even ministered to us what it means to be human, to be spiritual, and to be actualized. She put the RE in RESPECT, inspiring a generation of women to insist on being heard. And for Detroit, she will always be one our most beloved icons and the premier matriarchal hero. With songs like "Freeway of Love," her keeping her residency in Detroit, and her massive local generosity, she showed that she loved us, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy