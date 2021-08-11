‘Respect’ enthrones the Queen of Soul

It has almost been three years since the Queen of Soul, our very own world-renowned Ms. Aretha Franklin, left us. Her musical genius, grace, and activism not only contributed to the legacy and evolving definition of Blackness but also reached a global audience where she expressed to us and even ministered to us what it means to be human, to be spiritual, and to be actualized. She put the RE in RESPECT, inspiring a generation of women to insist on being heard. And for Detroit, she will always be one our most beloved icons and the premier matriarchal hero. With songs like "Freeway of Love," her keeping her residency in Detroit, and her massive local generosity, she showed that she loved us, too.