‘Respect’ enthrones the Queen of Soul
“Respect,” with Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, is pretty much your standard biopic: a famous name, often in the company of other famous names, enduring (and generating) lots of emotion along the way. There are tribulations and trials to make the biopic-ee’s triumph relatable as well as awe-inspiring — and with this particular biopic-ee, the awe is both considerable and deserved. Hudson, who does her own singing — brave woman! — definitely holds up her end.www.bostonglobe.com
