“Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is a success.” — Henry Ford. One thing about the pandemic is now perfectly clear. That is, nonprofit health and human-service organizations have, for the most part, been given a reprieve from the $6 trillion-plus of federal stimulus initiatives. Just one example of this reprieve is the New York State budget receiving a gift of $25 billion from the American Rescue Plan. Without this additional revenue to New York State, Gov. Cuomo had been predicting significant cost reduction and reform initiatives for the $83 billion state Medicaid program and other forms of state contract funding to Social Determinant of Health (SDOH) providers. In addition, we now have wage hikes and other forms of inflation accelerating throughout the economy. This situation will place many tax-exempt organizations in a position of assessing their ability to maintain autonomy or the need to pursue an affiliation/acquisition in the next 12-36 months.