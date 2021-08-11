Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Cushman & Wakefield CEO Expects ‘Full Recovery' in Office Employment by Mid-2022

By Pia Singh, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCushman & Wakefield CEO Brett White told CNBC on Wednesday he's seeing encouraging signs in the commercial real estate market as it overcomes significant coronavirus-related disruption. "We expect full recovery of office employment in the U.S. middle of next year," he said. Vaccines are the “single largest determinant” of return-to-office...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Ceo#Commercial Real Estate#Landlord#Cushman Wakefield#Office Employment#Cnbc#Covid#Wework#Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 7,486-SF Lease for Gunnison Tree Services

Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged a 7,468-square-foot lease for Gunnison Tree Services at Northcreek Office Park, an office campus located in Atlanta’s Buckhead submarket. Gunnison Tree Services plans to occupy the new corporate headquarters in September, including finance, HR and operations...
Boise, IDidahobusinessreview.com

Curtis Cluff joins Cushman and Wakefield

Curtis Cluff has been hired as the multifamily, investment and self-storage specialist in the Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Boise office. Cluff has spent the majority of his career identifying opportunities in varying markets and developing strategies on how to capitalize on those opportunities, according to a recent announcement. With marketing experience in financial services and high-tech manufacturing, and as a property analyst for a national real estate investment firm where he performed analysis on the acquisition of over half a billion dollars in investment properties, Cluff’s past successes are credited as having been based on his ability to see value where others have not and to nurture, grow and realize that value through efficient management and timely exit strategies. Throughout the entirety of his career, Cluff has made real estate a passion by successfully analyzing, consulting and investing in numerous real estate endeavors including single family and multifamily projects, self-storage facilities, single tenant and multitenant retail properties and office properties. When he’s not engaged with his clients, Cluff spends his time with his family enjoying activities like camping, fishing and snow skiing. He also has a passion for classic cars and loves sharing that passion with his kids while helping them build their “Dream Cars.”
Miramar, FLcre-sources.com

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $71.55M Sale On Behalf Of Bridge Industrial

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of Bridge Point Miramar, a 304,428 rear-load distribution center located in Miramar. The final sale price was $71.55 million. Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Dominic Montazemi and Rick Colon of Cushman & Wakefield, with assistance by Chris Metzger, Matt McAllister and Rick Etner, represented the seller, Bridge Industrial in the transaction.
Los Angeles, CAosidenews.com

Cushman & Wakefield Names Market Co-Leaders in Greater Los Angeles: Phil Brodkin and Cody Cannon

Professionals bring strong leadership backgrounds and decades of commercial real estate experience. Los Angeles CA— Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has appointed two veteran commercial real estate professionals to co-lead the Greater Los Angeles market. The firm named Phil Brodkin to the role of Managing Principal of Los Angeles, overseeing the Downtown, West LA, North LA, and South Bay areas, and Cody Cannon to the role of Managing Principal of Orange County and Inland Empire.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Cushman & Wakefield Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares By Selling Shareholders

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) - Get Report ("Cushman & Wakefield") announced today the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 ordinary shares. All of the ordinary shares are being offered by existing shareholders and Cushman & Wakefield will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. The underwriters will offer the shares from time to time for sale in negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The last reported sales price of Cushman & Wakefield's ordinary shares on August 11, 2021 was $19.04 per share. The selling shareholders include funds affiliated with TPG and PAG Asia Capital. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 ordinary shares from the selling shareholders.
BusinessLaw.com

WeWork, Cushman & Wakefield To Launch Flex Space Platform

WeWork and Cushman & Wakefield have inked an exclusive partnership that will allow the global CRE firm to market both landlords and businesses on WeWork’s management experience platform, as well as on new jointly developed solutions. In a joint statement announcing the partnership, the firms say the deal will “provide...
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

WeWork and Cushman & Wakefield Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Deliver Innovative Flexible Space Operating Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- WeWork, one of the leading global flexible space providers, and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, today announced they have entered into an exclusive strategic partnership to market both landlords and businesses on WeWork’s management experience platform and on new jointly developed solutions.
Businessbizjournals

Cushman & Wakefield promoting global president John Forrester to CEO

Commercial real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield said John Forrester, currently its global president, will become CEO of the company on January 1, 2022, replacing Brett White, who will remain as the company's executive chairman. Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) said as global president, Forrester oversaw the firm’s service...
BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

Cushman & Wakefield To Invest $150M In SPAC Buying WeWork

Cushman & Wakefield is in talks to invest $150M in the special-purpose acquisition company that is planning to take coworking company WeWork public, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The investment will result in a partnership of some kind between the real estate services giant and WeWork,...
Businessinvezz.com

WeWork and Cushman & Wakefield considering a $150 million partnership

Cushman & Wakefield discussing a potential $150 partnership with WeWork. The merger will value WeWork at $9 billion which includes debt. Cushman & Wakefield generated revenue of $4.17 billion in 1H2021. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal, leading commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE: CWK)...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Return to office is great for capitalism and business: Employment agency CEO

LaSalle Network CEO Tom Gimbel joined FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the return to office decisions that companies have to make post-pandemic. He argued that CEOs are acting as "politicians" and the post-pandemic return is "great for capitalism and business." TOM GIMBEL: CEOs have really become politicians. What...
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Employment Spikes More Than Expected In July

A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S. employment soared by more than expected in the month of July. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment spiked by 943,000 jobs in July after surging by an upwardly revised 938,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Cushman & Wakefield: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $52.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 50 cents per share.
San Diego, CASan Diego Business Journal

Office Market Seeing Strong Recovery

San Diego’s office market is starting to show signs of a strong recovery to come after struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the hopeful signs, the commercial real estate firm. reported that investors “came roaring back in the second quarter after a year of diminished sales.”. Newmark reported that commercial...
Retailrebusinessonline.com

KKR to Sell National Industrial Portfolio to Oxford Properties for $2.2B

NEW YORK CITY AND TORONTO — KKR, a global private equity firm based in New York City, has agreed to sell a national portfolio of warehouses and distribution centers to Oxford Properties Group, a real estate owner and manager based in Toronto. The $2.2 billion deal is expected to close in the coming months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy