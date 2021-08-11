Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

A New Path to Boost BIPOC Business: The Community Navigator Approach

By Gary Cunningham
nonprofitquarterly.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that economic crises typically “hit people of color harder and longer” and intensify economic inequality. “I am worried the current crisis will do this again,” she added, according to the New York Times. “In fact, I know it will, unless we act.”

nonprofitquarterly.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Treasury#The New York Times#Congress#Bipoc#Community Navigators#Yale#Drexel University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
Bloomington, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Minority Business Development Center hosts forum in Twin-Cities, helps business owners navigate the Back 2 Business grant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wednesday evening, the Minority Business Development Center hosted an open forum, helping minority business owners in the Twin-Cities navigate the application for Illinois “Back 2 Business” grant. The grant offers $250 million to be distributed to businesses that experienced loss during the pandemic. It also prioritizes...
Laramie, WYuwyo.edu

Federal Grant to Assist Wyoming Entrepreneurs With Research and Development

The Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, based at the University of Wyoming, has received a $125,000 grant to provide specialized training, mentoring and technical assistance for research and development-focused small businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partnership Program grant seeks to improve...
Illinois Stateriverbender.com

IL SBDC For Metro East At SIUE And Its Partners Are Illinois Community Navigators

EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is officially part of the Illinois Community Navigator Program through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). The affiliation raises awareness for federal and state grant and loan programs, especially in the underserved business community.
Fresno, CAABC30 Fresno

Helping small businesses navigating a safer workplace

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hot Dog on a Stick franchise owner Rosalind Patrick has made lemonade out of lemons this past year. While the mall closed, she picked up catering and has been working in overdrive to safely reopen while the pandemic goes on. "Right now we are all just...
Small BusinessBrunswicktimes Gazette

SBA Announces plan to open supplemental grants for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant applicants

WASHINGTON – Recently the U.S. Small Business Administration is announcing a call to all eligible Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) applicants seeking economic aid for live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits, and venues. New applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, August 20, 2021. The SVOG program has so far awarded $8.4 billion in grants to more than 10,800 businesses to assist in getting the nation’s cultural institutions, which are critical to the economy and were among the first to shutter, back on track.
Sonoma County, CAsoconews.org

BIPOC business leaders speak at EDB panel

In a virtual panel, representatives of Sonoma County’s Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) business community spoke about the ongoing challenges minority-owned businesses face in the area, particularly following years of wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. The “Economic Perspective: BIPOC Impacts” event was hosted by the Sonoma County...
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Power of community put Newburn on path to success

Caleb Newburn, a management major from Lincoln, Nebraska, graduates this August after a part-time job helped him focus on academics. Additionally, he found a way to give back and learn more about his community through the Strive to Thrive Lincoln, Leading People and Projects (MNGT 411) course. A native of...
Nassau, NYnassaucountyny.gov

With $1.5 Million Investment Curran Launches NEW Initiative to Further Boost Downtown Businesses

County Exec also presents Ceremonial $10,000 check to Tassel Children’s Shoes – the first recipient of County’s Main Street Recovery Grant. Cedarhurst, NY – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was joined by leaders of the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce, Vision Long Island, Long Island Association, Hofstra University and others to launch the County’s new Small Business Technical Assistance and Planning program – now accepting funding proposals through the County’s Boost Nassau portal – www.nassaucountyny.gov/boostnassau. This program, part of the County’s slate of economic recovery initiatives, utilizes $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to provide grants to non-profit organizations, including Chambers of Commerce, academic institutions, and other business support organizations. This funding opportunity is aimed at supporting current and new programs that these organizations provide for businesses hard-hit by the pandemic. This can include technical assistance, planning and promotional activities.
EconomyeWeek

Do We Need a New Approach to Accounting for Business Risk?

As I was waking up Friday morning in the Bay Area, the skies were yellow, and the air was extremely unhealthy and smoky. The winds from the Dixie fire had shifted to the southwest. Now to be fair, fire season has become a part of life in California. But fires that are manmade are a different thing and have had, without question, far greater consequences.
Public Healthfinextra.com

CommBank makes it easier for businesses to navigate Covid-19 support

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has upgraded its benefits finders tool to help struggling companies understand and connect to state and federal Covid-19 support measures as the country enters a new state of lockcdown. Developed as part of an ongoing collaboration between CBA and Harvard University’s Star (Sustainability, Transparency and Accountability...
Madison, WIChannel 3000

City led program to bring more BIPOC owned businesses to State Street

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison is moving forward with plans to bring more businesses owned by people of color to downtown Madison via the Pop-Up Shop initiative. The program will allow participants from the BlPOC community to move into one of two vacant storefronts on the 400 block of State Street for a few months.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Clear paths to boost tech diversity

Hiring process overlooks graduates of state’s public universities. A key point not explored in the article “Sluggish progress on tech diversity” (Page A1, Aug. 1) is that the Massachusetts public state university system, including the University of Massachusetts Boston, where I work, annually graduates hundreds of ethnically diverse students with bachelor’s degrees in computer science. These students are highly motivated and fully prepared for careers in the tech industry. Their knowledge base is on par with graduates from the area’s private universities.
Sturgis, SDnewscenter1.tv

New Sturgis businesses looking to become large part of community

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Michael and Amy Groves might seem new to the Sturgis area, but they’re not. It’s where they tied the knot 16 years ago, and visit year round while splitting residence in Las Vegas. Now, they’re bringing a sweet surprise with their opening of the Emma’s Ice...
Denver, CO303magazine.com

Colorful Colorado Collaborations Connects BIPOC Musicians and Small Business

Incredible projects are always brewing throughout the thriving BIPOC artist and business community across Colorado. Denver-based Colorful Colorado Collaborations (CCC) is putting in the work to showcase just that through unique collaborations and performances. They’re proving that when music sensations like Lolita are paired with local favorites like Lady Justice Brewing and Celestial Alegria, idyllic creativity flows effortlessly.
Berkeley, CAnonprofitquarterly.org

Grandmas4Housing: How a Tenant-Led Community Land Trust Came to Be

In February 2021, Jocelyn Foreman found out that the home she was renting in Pinole, a small San Francisco Bay Area community north of Richmond, was up for auction, just a few weeks before it was to go for sale. At the auction, Wedgewood Inc., a company synonymous with artificial housing scarcity, put up the winning bid at $600,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy