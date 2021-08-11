A New Path to Boost BIPOC Business: The Community Navigator Approach

County Exec also presents Ceremonial $10,000 check to Tassel Children’s Shoes – the first recipient of County’s Main Street Recovery Grant. Cedarhurst, NY – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was joined by leaders of the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce, Vision Long Island, Long Island Association, Hofstra University and others to launch the County’s new Small Business Technical Assistance and Planning program – now accepting funding proposals through the County’s Boost Nassau portal – www.nassaucountyny.gov/boostnassau. This program, part of the County’s slate of economic recovery initiatives, utilizes $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to provide grants to non-profit organizations, including Chambers of Commerce, academic institutions, and other business support organizations. This funding opportunity is aimed at supporting current and new programs that these organizations provide for businesses hard-hit by the pandemic. This can include technical assistance, planning and promotional activities.