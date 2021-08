Many parents and children across Western New York have begun back to school shopping but will school once again be a mix of remote and in-person learning?. Currently, many school districts in Western New York are set to begin school right after Labor Day with five days of in-person learning. This is a big change from last school year where many schools used a hybrid method, where kids would attend school in-person for 2 or 3 days a week and then learn from home the other days.