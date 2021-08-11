Two 1979 Chevy Monte Carlo Coupes Sold For $7,900
A pair of 1979 Chevy Monte Carlo Coupes recently sold on eBay, changing hands for $7,900. First produced between 1969 and 1987, and again later between 1994 and 2007, the Chevy Monte Carlo nameplate was offered for six generations total. These particular examples hail from the second model year of the third generation, which was originally introduced for the 1978 model year. Updates over the preceding second-generation include downsizing and lightening in response to the oil crisis and fuel economy requirements, with the new model 15 inches shorter than before, and between 700 and 800 pounds lighter.gmauthority.com
