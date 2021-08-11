Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Two 1979 Chevy Monte Carlo Coupes Sold For $7,900

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of 1979 Chevy Monte Carlo Coupes recently sold on eBay, changing hands for $7,900. First produced between 1969 and 1987, and again later between 1994 and 2007, the Chevy Monte Carlo nameplate was offered for six generations total. These particular examples hail from the second model year of the third generation, which was originally introduced for the 1978 model year. Updates over the preceding second-generation include downsizing and lightening in response to the oil crisis and fuel economy requirements, with the new model 15 inches shorter than before, and between 700 and 800 pounds lighter.

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monte Carlo#Gm#Fuel Economy#Chevy#Gm Authority#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsTruth About Cars

Need a 9.4-Liter V8? Chevrolet Has You Covered

With reports coming out everywhere that American muscle cars will be revised into electrified sedans or crossover vehicles, you might find yourself in the market for the biggest V8 you can find before they’re made intentionally scarce. But perhaps you’re keen to enter the drag-racing scene and find the Dodge Demon’s supercharged 6.2-liter insufficient for what could be the last gasp of petroleum-powered insanity.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Chevy Camaro Dies in 2024, Will Be Replaced by Electric Sedan

Currently, the two-door, gas-fed Chevy Camaro is without a future. But it has a futuristic replacement, according to Automotive News. That replacement is an all-electric sedan. Commence double takes, spit takes, and hot takes. At least the four-door that's slated to succeed the Camaro is billed as a "performance" sedan.
Home & Gardengmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Silverado HD Spied For The First Time

The refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD was just caught conducting some real-world testing, providing our first look at the heavy duty pickup in prototype form. This particular model is configured in the Crew Cab / Long Bed body style, and is covered in heavy camouflage. This model also appears to be a mid-tier trim level, given the lack of shiny trim bits that characterize higher trims. Nevertheless, there are still several noteworthy features to point out on this prototype 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, starting with the reworked front fascia, where we spot headlights with LED lighting signatures.
Carsgmauthority.com

1,200-Horsepower Chevy C10 Is One Crazy Sleeper: Video

As far as we’re concerned, going fast and looking slow beats going slow and looking fast any day of the week. This 1967 Chevy C10 pickup is a fantastic example of what we’re talking about, prowling the streets in full sleeper guise with 1,200 horsepower under the hood. Coming to...
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Teases Possible New Chevy Crate Engine

General Motors may have a new Chevy crate engine on the way, with the automaker posting a teaser clip for an unknown new Chevy performance product on its social media pages this week. The Chevy Performance Instagram page shared a video clip Tuesday of a mysterious V8-powered vehicle accelerating down...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

1967 Chevy El Camino With 396 Big Block And Just 6K Miles Being Auctioned

Chevy entered the new “car/pickup” segment with the El Camino in 1959. Then, after a brief hiatus, the Bow Tie introduced an intermediate-sized El Camino that spanned six generations from 1964 to 1987. The Chevy El Camino was adapted from a standard two-door Chevy station wagon and integrated the cargo bed into the body. Now, a very clean, second-generation 1967 model year example with just 6K miles on the odometer is being auctioned at Bring a Trailer, making for a solid chance to grab an early, low mileage example of Chevy’s intriguing El Camino with the 396 Big Block.
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy S-10 With 1,700 HP Twin Turbo V8 Runs 7-Second Passes: Video

A Chevy S-10 with a 1,700 horsepower twin-turbo V8 has set a new quarter-mile record for manual cars powered by a General Motors LS V8 engine. This truck is driven by the very man that put it together, Nick Cole-Mann, who caught up with YouTube’s 1320 Video at the racetrack shortly after he put the finishing touches on the project earlier this year. The record-breaking Chevy S-10 is powered by a 402 cubic inch Dart block LS with twin BorgWarner 76-87 turbochargers and a Dougherty Racing camshaft (among a litany of other aftermarket performance parts) which made 1,751 horsepower on a dyno earlier this year. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual dog box transmission with the fifth and sixth gears removed.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Chevy Camaros On Motorious

The Chevy Camaro is one of America's favorite cars. The Chevy Camaro began life in 1967 as a competitor for the Ford Mustang. Ever since then, it’s been an ongoing Chevy vs Ford and Camaro vs Mustang feud that’s caused both brands to elevate automotive engineering. To celebrate the Chevy Camaro, here are some of the coolest Camaros for sale on Motorious.
Carsgmauthority.com

Electric Chevy Silverado To Feature Four Wheel Steering System

The upcoming electric Chevy Silverado pickup will offer a four-wheel-steering system, the American automaker has confirmed. In a statement, Chevy said the electric Silverado’s available four-wheel-steering system will give the truck “increased agility and tighter turning radius at low speeds, improved handling and stability at higher speeds, as well as great trailering dynamics.”
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

2019 Chevy Equinox Voted One Of The Best Used Cars For Teens In Study

The Chevy Equinox is one of the best used cars for teenagers, according to the automotive experts over at Kelley Blue Book. KBB recently published its annual list of the Best Cars For Teens, which comes just as the nation’s students prepare to head back to school in September. The biggest driving factor in whether or not a vehicle is appropriate for teenage drivers in safety, KBB says, as the fatal crash rate per mile driven for 16 to 19-year-olds is nearly three times the rate for drivers ages 20 and over. Other important factors include value for money, fuel economy and technological features.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Chevy Logo Supposed to Be?

The Chevrolet logo is the symbol for one of the most successful automotive brands. Adorning the grilles of Chevy cars and trucks since 1913, this highly recognizable emblem’s origins are a mystery. Over the years, there have been plenty of theories about where the Chevy logo originated. But no one knows for sure how the iconic badge came to be.
Carsgmauthority.com

Longtime Chevy Impala Rival Toyota Avalon Dropped After 2022 Model Year

The Toyota Avalon sedan will no longer be offered after the 2022 model year. The departure of the Avalon, a longtime rival for the Chevy Impala, leaves the sedan segment in the U.S. even sparser. Production of the Toyota Avalon will end in August of the 2022 calendar year. To...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

First-Gen 1969 Chevy Camaro Up For Grabs: Video

The 1969 Chevy Camaro is one of the most popular Bow Tie products out there, offering iconic style and plenty of performance when properly equipped. Now this particular example is up for sale in Tennessee. Posted online by Maple Motors in Hendersonville, this 1969 Chevy Camaro brings the goods expected,...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare, Well Kept 1976 Chevy Vega Cosworth Up For Auction

A rare 1976 Chevy Vega Cosworth is currently being auctioned off via Bring-A-Trailer and is just begging for a discerning General Motors enthusiast to give it a new forever home. This Chevy Vega Cosworth is one of about 3,500 that were built during the performance coupe’s two-year production run and...
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Wheels: Personal luxury coupe

There was a time when drivers made a statement with their choice of vehicles. Some did so intentionally, like choosing a big Cadillac as a sign of executive success or an American muscle car to show powerful rebelliousness. Some did so out of necessity, like driving a station wagon or...
Carsmotor1.com

Chevy Corvette E-Ray allegedly has 650 hybrid bhp and AWD

The C8 Corvette signified a monumental shift for the iconic sports car, finally adopting a mid-engine layout. The new configuration meant the new car could offer more performance and more technology than ever before, and part of that tech infusion includes big batteries and all-wheel drive. The new Corvette is expected to spawn a hybrid variant called the E-Ray, and a new report from Muscle Cars and Trucks has new details what we should expect.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

1985 Chevy Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z With Less Than 2K Miles Available At Auction

The Chevy Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z was the model to get back in the ‘80s. Hailing from the the nameplate’s third-generation, which spanned the 1982 and 1992 model years, the Z/28 IROC-Z hailed from racing and equipped with a variety of equipment to live up its sporting prowess. Now, this particular example from the 1985 model year is up for grabs on Bring-A-Trailer with a mere 1,900 miles on the clock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy