Two 1979 Chevy Monte Carlo Coupes Sold For $7,900

The Chevy Equinox is one of the best used cars for teenagers, according to the automotive experts over at Kelley Blue Book. KBB recently published its annual list of the Best Cars For Teens, which comes just as the nation’s students prepare to head back to school in September. The biggest driving factor in whether or not a vehicle is appropriate for teenage drivers in safety, KBB says, as the fatal crash rate per mile driven for 16 to 19-year-olds is nearly three times the rate for drivers ages 20 and over. Other important factors include value for money, fuel economy and technological features.