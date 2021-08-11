Cancel
Maple Lake, MN

Brute’s Bleat by Harold Brutlag

The most interesting thing that happened in Maple Lake over the weekend was the .7 inches of rain that fell on Saturday and Sunday. It may have been too late to help the crops of corn and soybeans a whole lot, but it was enough to green up the lawns. This will be one of those unusual years where we may be mowing lawns more often in August, than the previous mouth of July. It will take a lot more rain to get this area of Minnesota out of the drought, but I’m hoping last weekend was only the start. I’m sure the robins appreciated the rain as much as we humans did and can once again include angle worms in their diet.

