The Curmudgeon: Newport Asks, "What Is Folk Music? What Is Jazz?"
The most remembered date in the history of the Newport Folk Festival is July 25, 1965, the day Bob Dylan famously "went electric." When he replaced his usual acoustic guitar with a 1964 sunburst Stratocaster to perform "Maggie's Farm," "Like a Rolling Stone" and "Phantom Engineer" with a band, he was greeted by a mixture of boos and cheers. He thus drew a line in the sand between the folkie past and the rock 'n' roll future—not only for himself, but also for a whole generation of singer/songwriters.
