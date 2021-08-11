The Curmudgeon: Newport Asks, "What Is Folk Music? What Is Jazz?"

Sam Evian’s forthcoming album Time to Melt aspires to address the strife of the present and sound good while cooking dinner. No short order, but with its lush sounds and warm nods in the direction of Sly and the Family Stone, T Rex, and Shuggie Ottis, he’s pulled it off. Evian assembled the record mostly on his own, like so many artists did navigating the often solitary struggles of 2020 and 2021. The easygoing vibe of his place in the Catskills—bucolic, as viewed in videos like the quad action showcase “Easy to Love“—gives the album the comforting feel of a mixtape, but the lyrics find him seeking to reflect the struggles of recent times too. Ahead of the album’s release October 29, Evian joined us to discuss the album’s genesis. | j woodbury.