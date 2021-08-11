Rethinking Resources: Making Social Values Visible in Manager Education

This week’s news about financial advisor Eileen Cure allegedly refusing to hire Black employees has shocked the industry. But it doesn’t come as a surprise to me, nor to other Black financial professionals. We have direct experience with these attitudes from employers, colleagues, prospects and sometimes even clients. If the story came as a shock to you, that may mean you haven’t heard about the experiences of your Black colleagues, and that may very well be because you don’t work with any. If that’s the case, ask yourself what would lead our industry to largely exclude 13% of the US population.